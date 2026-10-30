Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) to return vs. Bills

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will return to action against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday after missing three games with an ankle injury.

Jackson practiced in full Wednesday as he worked toward returning from his ankle injury. Baltimore is 1-2 without him, including consecutive setbacks in which it didn't score a single second-half point.

Jackson has missed the past three games due to a high left ankle sprain sustained in the second quarter of a victory over the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 4.

The two-time NFL Most Valuable Player called the pain "bearable" on Friday after participating in all three practices this week for the first time since sustaining the injury. His left ankle was taped, and he reportedly never ran at full speed in all practices.

When asked, he declined to put a percentage on how he feels other than to say his ankle feels "better" than the previous week.

"I feel like I'm no longer a statue," Jackson said after Friday's practice. "I'm able to move around a little better. I can give it a shot."

Baltimore players and coaches are eager for Jackson's return.

"It's going to be a big boost," Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley said. "Lamar is the best player in the NFL. We all know how good of a player he is, but we also don't want to rely on him having to carry us as a team."

Baltimore averaged 29 points during Jackson's four starts and that number dipped to 17.7 during three starts by backup Tyler "Snoop" Huntley. The Ravens are 1-2 without him.

"I think he'll look like Lamar Jackson," Ravens coach Jesse Minter said, acknowledging a potential rust factor. "Again, I think he's just done such a good job dealing with the injury and doing things to help it get better and get better and get better. And I think now he'll be in a position to be able to play Lamar Jackson football."

The Ravens (4-3) are in last place in the AFC North and face Josh Allen and the host Buffalo Bills (5-1), who have beaten Baltimore three straight times in Buffalo.