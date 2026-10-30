Report: Bears QB Caleb Williams fined over cleats again

The NFL has fined Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams for the second time over his choice in footwear, ESPN reported.

He drew a $23,882 fine on Thursday for sporting Caddix cleats in the Week 7 win against New England, per the report.

The fine is for a uniform violation, as the league only has partnerships with shoe brands Nike, Adidas and Under Armour.

Williams, who was fined $11,941 for the same issue in Week 6, told ESPN on Wednesday he plans to continue wearing the cleats without following the NFL's requirement to cover the Caddix logo.

Williams, 24, already appealed his earlier fine and Caddix said the company will pay for it if the fine stands.

"From a safety metric perspective, Caleb's cleats are one of the safest pairs players can wear," Caddix founder Jack Rasmussen said in a statement to ESPN. "Regardless if this is a marketing fine or not, I'm happy to pay it."

Williams said he chose the brand due to its focus on injury prevention.

"I try to be healthy. They're smart cleats. They're science cleats, and they've been working for me," he told ESPN. "A bunch of other guys wear them in the league, and they're forward-focused on making sure players stay on the field, and that's what I'm always focused on."

The Bears (5-2) return to action on Monday night against the host Seattle Seahawks (4-3).