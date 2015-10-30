Breaking Down Memphis Quarterback Paxton Lynch

A player who has stepped up and made a name for himself so far in the 2015 college football season is Memphis quarterback Paxton Lynch. To date he has led Memphis to a perfect 7-0 record and a number 16 ranking.
Lynch is a fourth-year junior and a three-year starter for the Tigers. The former three star player redshirted as a true freshman in 2012 and has been a starter the last three seasons. The thing that stands out about Lynch is that he has shown tremendous improvement in each of the last three seasons.
According to many scouts and agents, Lynch will most likely enter the 2016 draft.
In 2013 he completed 203 of 348 throws for a 58.2% completion percentage, 2056 yards, nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions. In 2014 he went 259 of 413 for 3031 yards, a 62.7% completion percentage, 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions. This year he has completed 174 of 243 passes for a 71.6% completion rate, 2366 yards, 17 touchdowns and only one interception. He has also carried the ball 46 times for 125 yards and two touchdowns.
Lynch is listed as being 6’7″ – 245 but I don’t really think that he is that tall. He looks to be more on the 6’6″ side. He has a lean frame with very good length. If he truly weighs 245, then he can easily add 10 pounds to his upper body as he looks thin and a bit underdeveloped.
For his size, he is a very good athlete. I can say that he may be the most athletic tall quarterback I have ever seen. Most 6’5 or taller quarterbacks are very stationary but that isn’t the case with Lynch. He has quick feet, good speed and a burst. His overall body control is very good.
Lynch plays from mostly a spread formation but he will take some snaps from under center. The Memphis offense is unlike many spread offenses in that they throw the ball down field a lot more than many of the current college spread offenses. That makes his 71% completion percentage that much more impressive.
While there are a lot of half field type plays, you also see Lynch read the entire field and have to go through a progression and make decisions. To date this season, his decision making has been very good. You see him make good reads and he seldom forces throws.
For a tall guy, Lynch has a fairly tight delivery and a quick release. Many tall quarterbacks have a very long delivery and that isn’t the case here. His arm strength is as good as any quarterback in college right now. For the most part he throws a tight catchable ball with very good zip. He shows he can throw on the run going to either his left or right. He can easily make all the throws you want an NFL quarterback to make.
The biggest fault I see in Lynch’s mechanics is that he is very inconsistent with his footwork and staying in balance before his throws. When he sets his feet and steps into a throw he can really zing it with both accuracy and excellent ball placement. When he doesn’t set his feet, the ball can sail on him and he loses some accuracy. You see this both from in the pocket and when he throws on the run.
Lynch shows poise in the pocket and doesn’t seem to rattle. He has a good feel for pass rushers and does a good job stepping up and making a good throw. With his athleticism he can avoid rushers and extend plays with his feet. Memphis uses some read options and Lynch is very effective when running these types of plays. He runs hard, has the ability to change direction on the move and shows a burst to pull away.
As I said in the Connor Cook report, the physical aspect is only half the evaluation process with quarterbacks. His intelligence, leadership and overall football character have a lot to do with the where he will eventually getting drafted. Looking at just the physical, he has the makings of becoming a very good NFL quarterback who has the talent to start early in his career. Like most college quarterbacks he will need some work on his mechanics but the natural tools are there. If he plays the second half of the season like he has the first and the intangibles check out, he will be a very high selection in the draft. In fact it wouldn’t shock me if he was the first quarterback selected. He is way more talented than Blake Bortles was in the 2014 draft.
Lynch can stand on the boundary hashes & hit a 16 yard out on the field side.Impressive…He reminds me of the Bucs’ Mike Glennon a bit.
I’ve been comparing Lynch and Wentz watching cut-up side by side and they are similar type players though I think Wnetz’ mechanics are actually better than Lynch.
For instance, you mentioned the footwork inconsistency and you see that in Lynch throwing Billy Kilmer type passes now and then while Wentz throws a pretty consistent good ball.
Lynch also carries the ball lower than Wentz and sometimes Lynch has a hitch in his throwing motion.
I also noted that Wentz appears to make better decisions in the running game than Lynch.
These are minor differences but I think this (footwork inconsistency) is probably due to Lynch’s late start as a QB.
If he has the work ethic of a Brady or Manning, he can overcome it.
Both of these guys would be good pick-ups for anyone next draft.
Are you planning on doing a write up on Nate Sudfeld from Indianna?
I’ve been watching some film on him and he has some promise as well though he isn’t the athlete Wentz and lynch are.
Good points! Footwork and where a QB carries the ball, are easily correctible with coaching and drills. So while I mention them, I am not overly concerned. Assuming he has top FB character and takes coaching well he will fix little faults like that fairly quickly.
When comparing Wentz to Lynch you also have to take level of comp into consideration. On a weekly basis, Lynch is playing against better football players. What helped Garoppolo, was that he had strong weeks of practice at both the E/W and Sr. Bowls. Given that Wentz is injured it remains to be seen if he will be able to participate in an All Star game.
”…throwing Billy Kilmer type passes now and then…”. At least you didn’t say, ”Joe Kapp type passes.”
Joe Kapp was one of my favorites growing up. Loved his Jump passes!
Greg- A few years back someone (forgot who) published a study looking for statistical correlation between college stats and projected NFL performance. Due to the variability of college offenses, there wasn’t much that stood out. But, If I recall correctly- completion percentage was a decently reliable indicator- in that if a QB did not complete at least 60% of his passes in college- it wasn’t likely he’d have success in the NFL. Did you, when you were a scout- pay particular attention to any stats a QB prospect posted in college?
The first stat I throw out when I study college quarterbacks is completion percentage. In todays college game, the completion percentage is not an accurate gage of accuracy. In many of the spread offenses a high percentage of the throws are at or near the line of scrimmage on bubble screens and swings. A QB better complete about 90-95% of those. Cook throws the ball downfield as does Lynch more than most if not all of the spread guys so completion percentage is not going to be as high.
What I look for is ball placement which is pinpoint accuracy. In college FB the window to complete a pass is huge, not so in the NFL. There are many completions in college that would be interceptions in the NFL because the DB’s are so much better.
I also look at game situations. What does he do on 3rd and long? Is he able to finish drives? DO they score TD’s or FG’s? How does he play versus the best competition and in big games? Those things are all very important in the evaluation of a QB
Tommy Tuberville sas this guy is the best. Coached with Jimmy Johnson when the ‘Canes were QBU and with Aikman’s Cowboys. http://coachingsearch.com/article?a=Tommy-Tuberville-This-is-the-best-quarterback-Ive-seen-this-year-at-any-level
Hey Greg, as you’very watched film of these college quarterbacks for 2016, who are your top 4 wit nfl potential to succeed? Mel Keper top quarterbackshelf are
(1) Jared Goff-(2) Paxton Lynch -(3) Conner Cooks-(4)-Carson Wentz
What is your analysis?
None of the draftniks had Wentz on their radar until I wrote him up a month ago.
Don’t give yourself too much credit, Greg. People have been talking about Wentz since March.
Not anywhere close to where I had him. The NFL Combines (Blesto and National) had him as a 5th or later.
Hey Greg – I’ve been swamped with work, and I’m just now getting caught up on studying your reports. As much as I enjoy the actual season, the prep work leading up to the draft is my favorite time of the process, and we’re lucky to have access to your perspective. Again, terrific work, and I look forward to more.
Was Roman Gabriel the first ‘tall’ QB? I think 6’5’ish, 240. Don’t remember him being much of a scrambler, but not many were back then, they were of the Billy Kilmer/Sonny Jurgenson variety (he he).