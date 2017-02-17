Georgia Tech’s Pat Gamble on the mend, looking forward to draft

Despite dealing with a torn hip labrum last season, Georgia Tech defensive tackle Pat Gamble had a career breakthrough season.

He recorded 54 tackles, 7 1/2 sacks and 10 1/2 tackles for losses.

Now, Gamble is getting healthy after undergoing surgery and preparing for the NFL draft with some projections of being a middle-round draft target.

“I feel real good about it, getting up every day training hard and getting myself prepared,” Gamble said in a telephone interview. “I played my entire senior year with the hip injury. I had surgery in January and the recovery time is three to five months. I should be able to do some field stuff by June.”

Gamble is working out at Georgia Tech. He plans to do interviews and the bench press at his Pro Day.

“I’m very determined,” Gamble said. “It’s a dream I had my whole life since I started playing ball. I love the game. I put it all on the line for my brothers on the team. I’m real determined to play the game and reach that next level.

“They’ll get a hard worker, a grinder, very tough, physical football player, very coachable, a guy who loves the game of football and they’ll get a lot out of me. My best football is ahead of me. I’m a grinder.”

An honorable-mention All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection last year, Gamble majored in media.

“I love music and video production,” Gamble said. “Once the game is all said and done, that’s something I want to do.”