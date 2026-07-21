The Week College Football Stopped Waiting for Permission

Sankey floated life outside the NCAA, the ACC rewrote its own math, Ole Miss weighed suing its former players and Michigan cut loose an athletic director — the July 14-21 media-day stretch was about who sets the rules now.

The leagues are writing the rulebook themselves

Media days are usually a week of platitudes. This one, running from the ACC's gathering in Charlotte on July 15-17 through the SEC's opening in Tampa on July 20-21, was a week of jurisdiction. Greg Sankey described his league's internal conversations about splitting from the NCAA as real and not a leverage play, framing them as honest frustration from a conference that believes it regulates itself more strictly than its peers and gets no credit for it. He listed the flashpoints plainly: playoff field size, whether conference title games survive, how other leagues schedule, and an unsatisfactory session with College Football Playoff staff in Destin. He is also lobbying Congress to reshape the Protect College Sports Act rather than accept it as written. Meanwhile the ACC rewrote its championship game tiebreaker after five teams bunched at second place last season and sent Duke to Charlotte instead of a higher-ranked Miami, replacing the deep tiebreaker chain with a body-of-work metric. Manny Diaz called that premise insulting. The through line: nobody is waiting on a national governing body to fix anything.

The bill for last winter's coaching moves came due

Every big move of the last cycle generated a receipt, and this was the week they arrived. Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter said the school may take two former players to court to collect buyouts on revenue-sharing deals that Princewill Umanmielen and Devin Harper signed before following Lane Kiffin to LSU, a sum On3 reported at just under $1 million combined. Contracts are with players now, Carter noted, which means collection looks like litigation rather than a compliance memo. In Charlotte, Pat Narduzzi accused Miami of tampering with Pitt freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel and said he warned Diaz that Darian Mensah was next; Diaz shrugged that you can only say what you can prove. And Michigan confirmed that Warde Manuel will step down at the end of the calendar year, after an outside culture review spanning nearly 350 interviews found failures to act promptly on misconduct allegations across the Sherrone Moore firing and the Harbaugh-era sign-stealing case. One more footnote to the churn: Brian Kelly, fired by LSU in October, says he has a lot more to give and would take a coordinator job.

Retention is fashionable again, and the champion is recruiting like one

With the spring portal window eliminated, the roster math has flipped back toward development, and the loudest evidence came from the coach least associated with continuity. Bill Belichick's second North Carolina team took just 20 portal players after last year's 70 newcomers included 40 of them, and brought in 40 true freshmen with 31 enrolled early; he called the difference night and day. Kirby Smart, now the longest-tenured coach in the SEC, said flatly that he recruits to marry and embraces the retention-team label while borrowing selflessness lessons from the NBA champion Thunder. The recruiting board moved with the results. Indiana, coming off a national title, landed five-star receiver Monshun Sales over Texas, Alabama, Ohio State and LSU, the highest-rated recruit in program history. Florida State, still trying to arrest a 7-17 two-year slide, answered with four-star defensive back Za'Kari Johnson, the fourth four-star in a 2027 class that ranks 53rd. That gap is the story of Mike Norvell's seventh season: he can still win a recruiting night, but he has run out of runway for close losses.

The ACC race will be decided by quarterbacks who just got here

Charlotte produced one unifying fact: almost nobody in the league is running back the guy who took the snaps last November. Miami, which reached the national championship game and lost to Indiana, hands the offense to Darian Mensah, the third veteran transfer to start for Mario Cristobal in as many seasons after Cam Ward and Carson Beck, and the ACC's leading passer at 3,973 yards last year. Clemson went the opposite direction: Dabo Swinney didn't chase the big shiny object out of the portal to replace Cade Klubnik, leaving Christopher Vizzina, who has one career start, in a still-open competition with true freshman Tait Reynolds before a Sept. 5 opener at LSU. Virginia settled early on Missouri transfer Beau Pribula, Louisville turns to Ohio State's Lincoln Kienholz against a schedule of 11 Power Four opponents, and North Carolina pairs a new starter with a new offensive coordinator in Bobby Petrino. James Franklin, meanwhile, said Virginia Tech has won the offseason and then immediately conceded that phrase counts for nothing in September.

Three SEC seasons riding on how bodies heal