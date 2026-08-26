Arguing With Itself, Right Up Until Kickoff

The week of Aug. 19-26 was defined by dueling court rulings over a fifth college season, a run on quarterback decisions, and a sport setting its opening stage even as it fought over who was eligible to stand on it.

The Fifth-Year Fight Pulls the Sport in Two Directions at Once

The defining story of the week wasn't played on a field — it was argued in courtrooms, and it kept moving in opposite directions at the same time. On Wednesday a Louisiana judge handed 16 football players a temporary restraining order granting them a fifth season, clearing a path for undrafted free agents to walk out of NFL camps and back onto college rosters. Within a day, former Ole Miss tight end Dae'Quan Wright led a group into the transfer portal, the only one of them still in an NFL training camp when he did it. Then the pendulum swung back: the Tenth Circuit stayed a Colorado injunction that had propped the same door open, abruptly stripping eligibility from players like Arizona's Ismail Mahdi who'd been practicing all August under a ruling that no longer held. The result is a patchwork in which a player's eligibility depends on which state's court heard his case. Nobody has leaned into the chaos harder than Lane Kiffin, who is turning LSU into the first FBS program to sign NFL castoffs and defended the practice bluntly, arguing the players were wronged and would suit up somewhere regardless. South Carolina joined in, adding cornerback Ethan Johnson. The pushback was just as loud: the Big Ten moved to ban any returnee who'd appeared on an NFL roster, and the SEC's presidents signaled they'd do the same. The absurdity was best captured in Knoxville, where Tennessee got linebacker Arion Carter's suspension for a $427 flight reduced to one game — a penalty athletic director Danny White called ridiculous while players who never left an NFL camp were being welcomed back elsewhere.

Quarterback Battles Settle, and the Answers Point Everywhere

Depth Charts Thin Out Before a Snap Is Played

Not every roster move was a promotion. Three contenders spent the week absorbing losses at premium positions with kickoff bearing down. Texas dismissed linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith for conduct detrimental to the team, subtracting a proven producer — 60 tackles a year ago — from a corps already remade by NFL departures. Clemson suspended defensive tackle Vic Burley indefinitely after a disorderly-conduct arrest, thinning an interior the Tigers were counting on right as they open on the road at LSU. And Missouri confirmed that All-America running back Ahmad Hardy, still recovering from a gunshot wound to his leg suffered at a May concert, will miss the opener with no firm timetable to return — a significant hole after Hardy ran for 1,649 yards last fall. Different causes, same lesson: depth gets tested before the first whistle.

The Coach as Contract, Asset — and Defendant

Off the field, the week underscored that a modern head coach is also a contract, an asset, and sometimes a defendant. Oklahoma, fresh off a Playoff appearance, handed Venables a six-year, $69 million extension explicitly framed as a bet on stability in a sport that changes daily. Utah went the opposite route with a former assistant, suing Freddie Whittingham for breach of contract after he left to join his brother Kyle's staff at Michigan, alleging job abandonment and the poaching of five Utah players. And a court filing in Deion Sanders' long-running dispute with a graphic designer became public, with Sanders defending his use of the 'Prime' and 'Truth' logos he is now trying to trademark. The common thread isn't scandal so much as scale: coaching has become a business big enough to litigate over from every direction at once.

The Stage Gets Set, Distractions and All