Bills' Sam Franklin Jr. wins appeal, suspension reduced to fine

Buffalo Bills safety and special teams captain Sam Franklin Jr. won his appeal to overturn the one-game suspension he initially received from the NFL for allegedly spitting at an opponent.

The league announced Friday that it reduced the punishment to a fine of $14,926 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Franklin will be allowed to play in Week 8 when the Bills return from their bye to face the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 1.

Fellow Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was not as fortunate. His suspension for spitting in the direction of Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers was upheld upon appeal on Thursday. He will be eligible to return to the active roster on Nov. 2.

Per a release on Wednesday, the NFL said Franklin spat at an opposing player after Las Vegas made an extra point with 1:32 left in the fourth quarter.

Franklin denied that he spat at a player and even posted a video clip to his Instagram account showing the extra-point play in slow motion. The clip cut off before the play ends.

"Not a dirty play what so ever!" Franklin captioned the video clip. "Will always defend myself though. Still won't spit on anyone."

His agents, Harold C. Lewis and Christian Addison, said in a statement that they "adamantly deny" Franklin spit at anyone.

Franklin, 30, has recorded six tackles on special teams in six games this season. He has 124 tackles and a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown in 97 career games (nine starts) with the Carolina Panthers (2020-24) and Bills.