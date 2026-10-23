Bucs QB Baker Mayfield (thumb) to start vs. Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to start Sunday's road game against the Carolina Panthers, head coach Todd Bowles said Friday.

"(He) looks like he's ready to go," Bowles said of Mayfield, who has missed the last three games with a dislocated thumb.

Mayfield sustained his injury during a 23-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 27. He has thrown for 615 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in three games this season.

Undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels has started the last three games for the Buccaneers (1-5). Including his Week 3 appearance off the bench, Daniels has completed 61.2% of his passes for 501 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions.

Mayfield, 31, was officially listed as questionable for Sunday on Friday's injury report despite his third straight day as a full practice participant.

Mayfield, who will wear a glove on his right (throwing) hand, will not have wide receiver Emeka Egbuka on the field Sunday. Egbuka (concussion, foot) was ruled out on Friday along with right tackle Luke Goedeke (calf) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (rib).