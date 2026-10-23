Duke QB Walker Eget returns after apparent hand injury vs. Virginia

Duke quarterback Walker Eget returned to begin the second half of Friday night's game at Virginia after leaving on the team's first possession with an apparent hand injury at Charlottesville, Va.

The transfer from San Jose State missed the rest of the first half after the opening possession, which resulted in a Duke touchdown.

Backup quarterback Dan Mahan played into the second quarter. Eget completed both of his first-quarter pass attempts for 43 yards before leaving.

Eget entered the game completing 62.8% of his passes for 1,229 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Virginia led 13-7 at halftime.