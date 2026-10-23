Duke uses RB Nate Sheppard’s TD pass to slip past Virginia

Running back Nate Sheppard threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Brody Keefe with 1:14 remaining and Duke pulled out a 19-16 victory against Virginia on Friday night in Charlottesville, Va.

Sheppard, who has been one of the leading rushers in the country, was held to 55 yards on 15 carries but instead used his arm for the game-winning play.

Duke (5-2, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) missed the extra point after the score.

The trick play capped a seven-play, 75-yard drive which left Virginia with only 74 seconds remaining in regulation time.

Virginia picked up one first down, advancing the ball to its own 38-yard line, but the Blue Devils sealed the victory on Patrick Smith-Young's fourth-down interception, snapping a two-game skid.

Duke quarterback Walker Eget, who missed most of the first half because of an apparent hand injury, ended up 14-for-25 for 211 yards with an interception.

Virginia's Beau Pribula (15 of 24) threw for 158 yards and rushed for 66 yards, while running back Jekail Middlebrook gained 117 yards on the ground with a touchdown.

Will Bettridge kicked three field goals for the Cavaliers, including a 30-yarder to break a 13-13 tie with three minutes remaining. The go-ahead drive lasted 11 plays and covered 62 yards.

Virginia (4-4, 2-3) lost its second in a row and fell for the third time in its last four games.

Duke scored first on Sheppard's 32-yard run to cap its opening possession.

Eget, a transfer from San Jose State, was out after Duke's first possession. Backup quarterback Dan Mahan played the rest of the half. Eget completed both of his first-quarter pass attempts, and returned to the game in the second half.

Virginia got even later in the first quarter on Middlebrook's 1-yard run to complete an eight-play, 80-yard drive.

Bettridge put the Cavaliers ahead for the first time with a 21-yard field goal midway through the second quarter. He made it 13-7 with a 32-yarder on the final play of the first half.

Duke produced two second-half field goals of 39 yards from Gavin Strange to pull even in the fourth quarter.

The teams split two games last year, with Virginia winning in the regular season at Duke and then the Blue Devils prevailing in overtime in the ACC championship game.