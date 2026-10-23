Fourteen teams, seven from each conference, qualify for the NFL playoffs, and only the No. 1 seed in each conference skips the first round. When clubs finish with the same record, the league separates them with a fixed, step-by-step tiebreaking procedure that ends, if necessary, with a coin toss.

Updated for the 2026 season.

How do the NFL playoffs work?

The postseason is a single-elimination bracket inside each conference. The AFC and NFC each send seven teams, the conference winners advance, and the two conference champions meet in the Super Bowl. Every playoff game is a one-game knockout; there are no series.

The league's announcement of the 2026 schedule, issued May 14, 2026, describes this as the seventh straight season of the 14-team format, which began in 2020. Owners approved the expansion that year, adding one wild-card team per conference to the previous 12-team field.

How many teams make the NFL playoffs?

Fourteen of the 32 clubs: seven in the AFC and seven in the NFC. In each conference, the four division champions qualify automatically, and the three non-division winners with the best records claim the wild-card spots.

How playoff seeding works

Seeding is done separately in each conference. The four division winners are always seeded 1 through 4, ranked by record. The three wild cards are seeded 5 through 7, also by record. A wild card cannot be seeded above a division champion, even if it finished with the better record.

Seed Who gets it Wild Card round 1 Division winner with the best record Bye 2 Second-best division winner Hosts No. 7 3 Third-best division winner Hosts No. 6 4 Fourth-best division winner Hosts No. 5 5 Best non-division winner At No. 4 6 Second-best non-division winner At No. 3 7 Third-best non-division winner At No. 2

Did the seeding rules change for 2026?

No. The Detroit Lions proposed in 2025 that, after the top division winner took the No. 1 seed, the remaining six playoff teams be seeded purely by record, which would have let a wild card host a weaker division champion. The idea was tabled at the March 2025 annual meeting, and the Lions withdrew it at the May 2025 spring meeting in Minnesota for lack of support. Commissioner Roger Goodell called it a healthy proposal, and the league said it would study reseeding options. None was adopted: the rule changes owners approved at the March 2026 annual meeting in Arizona dealt with kickoffs, onside kicks and officiating, and the league's May 2026 schedule announcement still lists division champions as seeds 1 through 4.

The playoff bracket, round by round

Only the No. 1 seed gets a bye

Since 2020, a first-round bye goes only to the top seed in each conference. Seeds 2 through 7 all play on Wild Card Weekend.

Wild Card round

The No. 2 seed hosts No. 7, No. 3 hosts No. 6 and No. 4 hosts No. 5. A wild card can be matched against a team from its own division; the league places no restriction on intra-division games in the playoffs.

Divisional round and reseeding

The bracket is not fixed. After the wild-card games, the No. 1 seed hosts the lowest-seeded team still alive. The other two winners meet, and the higher seed hosts. This is why a top seed does not know its first opponent until Wild Card Weekend ends.

The 2025 NFC playoffs show how it works. The San Francisco 49ers, seeded sixth, won at No. 3 Philadelphia 23-19 on Jan. 11, 2026. As the lowest remaining NFC seed, they then traveled to top-seeded Seattle, which won 41-6 on Jan. 17 to end the 49ers' season. In the AFC, Denver held the No. 1 seed.

Conference championships and the Super Bowl

The higher remaining seed hosts the conference championship game. The league's site rules add that a wild card can host only when both teams in that game are wild cards. The Super Bowl is played at a site the league names in advance, not at either finalist's home field by right.

2026-27 postseason dates

Round Date Games Wild Card Weekend Saturday, Jan. 16 to Monday, Jan. 18, 2027 6 Divisional playoffs Saturday, Jan. 23 and Sunday, Jan. 24, 2027 4 AFC and NFC championship games Sunday, Jan. 31, 2027 2 Super Bowl LXI Sunday, Feb. 14, 2027, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif. 1

ESPN holds the Super Bowl LXI telecast. The league notes it will be the ninth Super Bowl played in the Los Angeles area.

Playoff overtime rules

A playoff game cannot end in a tie. Under Rule 16 of the 2026 rulebook, if the score is level after regulation there is an intermission of up to three minutes, a coin toss called by the visiting captain, and then a 15-minute overtime period.

Both teams are guaranteed the chance to possess the ball, even if the team that receives first scores a touchdown. The only exception is a safety by the kicking team on that first possession, which ends the game.

Once both teams have had the ball, a team that is ahead wins. If the score is still tied, the next score of any kind wins.

If a 15-minute period ends tied, or the second team's first possession is still going, another 15-minute period starts. Play continues for as many periods as needed.

Two overtime periods are treated like a half: each team gets three timeouts, there is a two-minute break between periods, and teams change ends after the first and third periods. After the fourth overtime period there is a new coin toss.

The guaranteed-possession rule for playoff games was approved by owners in March 2022, replacing the format used since 2010, under which a touchdown on the opening possession ended the game. The 2010 debate followed Minnesota's overtime loss in the NFC Championship Game; National Football Post reported at the time that the Vikings were not leading the push for new rules.

In 2025 the league extended the both-teams-possess rule to the regular season, on a proposal from Philadelphia. The regular-season period stays at a single 10 minutes and can still end in a tie; the postseason keeps 15-minute periods with no ties.

How do NFL tiebreakers work?

Ties count as half a win and half a loss. When clubs finish with identical winning percentages, the league first breaks ties inside each division to name division champions and rank teams within a division, then applies the wild-card procedure to clubs from different divisions. The same tiebreakers decide home-field order among playoff teams. Steps are applied in order, and the process stops as soon as one step separates the clubs.

Two terms recur. The NFL's published procedures list these steps without defining them. As standings services and outlets such as Sports Illustrated calculate them, strength of victory is the combined winning percentage of the opponents a club beat, and strength of schedule is the combined winning percentage of all its opponents. The combined-ranking steps add a club's league or conference rank in points scored to its rank in points allowed, and the lowest total wins.

Two clubs tied for a division

Head-to-head record between the two clubs. Record in division games. Record in common games. Record in conference games. Strength of victory in all games. Strength of schedule in all games. Combined ranking among conference teams in points scored and points allowed. Combined ranking among all teams in points scored and points allowed. Net points in common games. Net points in all games. Net touchdowns in all games. Coin toss.

Three or more clubs tied for a division

The steps are the same as for two clubs, with step 1 using the combined head-to-head record among all the tied clubs. If one or more clubs are eliminated and two remain tied, the process restarts at step 1 of the two-club list. If a fourth club is eliminated and three remain, it restarts at step 1 of the three-club list.

Two clubs tied for a wild card

If both clubs are from the same division, the division tiebreaker is used. If they are from different divisions:

Head-to-head, if they played. Record in conference games. Record in common games, minimum of four. Strength of victory in all games. Strength of schedule in all games. Combined ranking among conference teams in points scored and points allowed. Combined ranking among all teams in points scored and points allowed. Net points in conference games. Net points in all games. Net touchdowns in all games. Coin toss.

Three or more clubs tied for a wild card

Use the division tiebreaker to remove all but the highest-ranked club from each division. That order within a division then stays fixed for later rounds of the procedure. Head-to-head sweep, which applies only if one club beat every other tied club or lost to every other tied club. Record in conference games. Record in common games, minimum of four. Strength of victory in all games. Strength of schedule in all games. Combined ranking among conference teams in points scored and points allowed. Combined ranking among all teams in points scored and points allowed. Net points in conference games. Net points in all games. Net touchdowns in all games. Coin toss.

If two clubs remain after others are eliminated, the process returns to step 1 of the two-club wild-card list. If a fourth club drops out and three remain, it returns to step 2 of the three-club list. Once a club wins a wild-card spot, the whole procedure starts again for the next spot, again trimming each division to its top-ranked club first.

Rules that apply to every tiebreaker

Only one club advances in any single step; all remaining tied clubs go back to the first step of the applicable list.

Common-game records are compared by winning percentage, because clubs may have played different numbers of common games.

Home-field order among division winners uses the wild-card tiebreakers. Among wild cards, it uses the division tiebreakers for clubs from the same division and the wild-card tiebreakers otherwise.

Worked example (hypothetical)

The teams and records below are invented for illustration. Three clubs finish 10-7 and are tied for the final wild-card spot: Team A and Team C from the East, and Team B from the South.

Step 1 of the three-club wild-card list: trim each division to one club. Team A swept Team C, so A wins the East division tiebreaker on head-to-head and C drops out. Two clubs, A and B, remain, so the process restarts at step 1 of the two-club wild-card list. A and B did not play each other, so head-to-head does not apply. Conference record: both are 7-5. Still tied. Common games: A went 4-1 and B went 3-2 against shared opponents, meeting the minimum of four. Team A takes the No. 7 seed.

Team C, though tied on record, never reached the comparison with B, because the procedure first required it to beat its own division rival.

Postseason rosters

Playoff teams manage their rosters under the same injured reserve and return-designation rules as in the regular season; for how those work, see the National Football Post guide to NFL injured reserve rules.