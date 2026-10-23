Packers LB Zaire Franklin out Sunday with shin injury

Green Bay Packers linebacker Zaire Franklin will miss Sunday's game at Detroit with a shin injury sustained in Thursday's practice.

"Unfortunately, Zaire, there was a little collision -- he got kneed in the shin," head coach Matt LaFleur said Friday. "So, he's going to be out this game."

Franklin, 30, ranks second on the Packers (4-2) with 41 tackles through his first six starts with the team.

"I don't think it's going to be anything too long-term," LaFleur added. "But, yeah, just (an) unfortunate deal. That happens when you play football, especially the way our guys have been practicing."

Acquired in a March trade with Indianapolis, Franklin played his first eight NFL seasons with the Colts and made the Pro Bowl in 2024. The 2018 seventh-round draft pick has 779 tackles, 10 sacks, 11 forced fumbles and three interceptions in 138 career games (88 starts).

Franklin's absence means more playing time for Ty'Ron Hopper and Isaiah McDuffie against the NFC North rival Lions (3-2).

"I think we've got a lot of confidence in McDuffie, and Hopper, and Nick Niemann if need be, to go in there and do a great job for us," LaFleur said.