Ravens list QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) as questionable vs. Bengals

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was listed as questionable for his team's home game Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals because of a left ankle injury.

Jackson was limited at practice for a third consecutive day on Friday because of an injury he picked up against the Tennessee Titans back on Oct. 4.

The two-time MVP quarterback missed the second half of the Titans game and the following two games -- a Baltimore win at Atlanta and last week's loss in Cleveland -- while recovering from the injury.

"He's still got a lot of work to do in order to be able to play on Sunday, but he's really working at it behind the scenes," Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said Thursday. "It's great having him in the meeting room. And it's another thing to be able to have him out there on the field with us and continuing to push and his teammates seeing him push and all that stuff."

Jackson has six TD passes and one interception plus a rushing touchdown in 14 total quarters played in 2026. In his stead, Baltimore turned to Tyler Huntley at quarterback the past two weeks.

Jackson is 11-2 as a starter against Cincinnati in his career with 3,699 total yards (2,868 passing) and 26 TDs (two rushing TDs).

The Ravens are one of three 4-2 teams in the AFC North and lead the division in points (156) while ranking last in points allowed (132). Baltimore has 116 points and 14 touchdowns with Jackson at quarterback this season, compared to 40 points and four touchdowns without him.