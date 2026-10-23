Report: Bears TE Cole Kmet (knee) likely out for season

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet is likely to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury sustained in Thursday night's win over the New England Patriots, NFL Network reported Friday.

Kmet was carted off the field in the fourth quarter. He grabbed his right knee after being tackled low following an 8-yard catch, finishing the 30-24 home victory with three receptions for 28 yards.

Head coach Ben Johnson told reporters after the game the injury did not look good. Kmet was scheduled for further testing on Friday to confirm a diagnosis.

Kmet, 27, has 10 receptions for 87 yards and one touchdown in seven games (three starts) this season. He has one season left on a four-year, $50 million contract extension signed in July 2023.

Drafted by Chicago in the second round out of Notre Dame in 2020, Kmet has collected 298 catches for 3,026 yards and 22 TDs in 107 career games (94 starts).