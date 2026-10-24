Boston College rides rushing attack to thump Georgia Tech

ATLANTA -- Quarterback Mason McKenzie rushed for 170 yards and two touchdowns and added 101 passing yards and another score to help lead visiting Boston College to a 49-27 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Bo MacCormack III rushed for 155 yards and three touchdowns as the Eagles (4-3, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) piled up 399 rushing yards and earned their first road win of the season.

Alberto Mendoza completed 17 of 24 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown, but also threw two interceptions for Georgia Tech (2-5, 1-3), which has lost eight of its last 10 since beginning last season 9-1.

Trailing by a point at halftime, Boston College opened the third quarter with a five-play scoring drive -- including McKenzie's 40-yard run -- and took an 18-13 lead on MacCormack III's 2-yard rush. The Eagles' two-point conversion attempt was denied.

Mendoza was then picked off by Charlie Comella, who returned the ball to Georgia Tech's 39-yard line.

McKenzie capped another scoring drive with a 6-yard quarterback keeper, extending the visitors' lead to 25-13 with 7:40 left in the third.

Luca Lombardo added a 23-yard field goal to extend Boston College's lead to 28-13.

Georgia Tech answered when Mendoza hit Dalen Penson for 46 yards, and Justice Haynes rushed for a 15-yard touchdown two plays later to cut the Eagles' lead to 28-20 with 13:10 left in the fourth.

McKenzie then ran for a 27-yard gain before scoring on a 15-yard rush to push the margin back to 15.

Comella then intercepted Mendoza again and returned the ball 47 yards for a touchdown, making it 42-20.

Yellow Jackets backup Grady Adamson connected with Penson for a 30-yard touchdown before MacCormack answered with his third rushing score to seal the victory.

Georgia Tech began the day with an eight-play, 79-yard drive and took a 7-0 lead on Mendoza's 4-yard touchdown pass to Kevin Roche Jr.

Boston College threatened on its next drive, but Lombardo missed a 48-yard field goal attempt.

The Yellow Jackets extended their lead to 10 on Aidan Birr's 32-yard field goal.

Boston College pieced together an 87-yard drive, scoring on McKenzie's 25-yard touchdown pass to Nedrick Boldin Jr. with 14:49 left in the first half. Jonathan Hewitt missed the extra-point attempt.

MacCormack's 7-yard touchdown rush gave Boston College a 12-10 edge. Lombardo then reentered and missed an extra-point.

Birr made a 20-yard field goal to give the Yellow Jackets a 13-12 halftime edge.