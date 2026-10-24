Broncos activate LB Jonathon Cooper (arrest) from exempt list

The Denver Broncos activated edge rusher Jonathon Cooper ahead of Sunday's road game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Cooper, 28, spent the first six weeks of the season on the commissioner's exempt list. During the offseason, he was arrested twice in June. He faces multiple charges, including felony second-degree assault by strangulation, and is set to stand trial in March.

Cooper posted 27 total sacks over the last three seasons with the Broncos, including eight sacks in 2025. He also posted 50 combined tackles and four passes defended last season.

Without Cooper, the Broncos' pass rush has still been very effective; Denver (4-2) is tied for fourth in the NFL in sacks (18). Zach Allen is leading the way with 4.5 sacks, while Nik Bonitto is not far behind at 3.5 sacks.

Denver also activated running back Jonah Coleman and, in corresponding moves, placed running back Tyler Badie and outside linebacker Jonah Elliss on injured reserve. The Broncos also elevated safety Taylor Rapp and defensive back Sean Fresch Jr. from the practice squad to the active roster.