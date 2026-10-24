Browns activate RB Dylan Sampson from IR

The Cleveland Browns activated running back Dylan Sampson off injured reserve Saturday.

Sampson, who was placed on IR Sept. 15 with a knee injury, will not have an injury status for the Browns (4-2) in their game against the host Tennessee Titans (1-5) on Sunday in Nashville, Tenn.

Sampson, 22, was hurt returning a kickoff in the first quarter of Cleveland's 34-10 loss to the host Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 13.

He rushed 65 times for 175 yards and added 33 catches for 271 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games (two starts) during his rookie season last year. Sampson was selected by Cleveland in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of University of Tennessee.

Also on Saturday, the Browns announced safety Grant Delpit has cleared concussion protocol and has no injury status for Sunday's game.

The team also placed guard Teven Jenkins (back) on injured reserve and elevated defensive tackle Sam Kamara from the practice squad.