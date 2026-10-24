Davis Warren (4 TDs), Stanford fend off late NC State rally

Davis Warren passed for 303 yards and a career-best four touchdown passes to lead Stanford to a 31-28 victory over visiting North Carolina State on Friday night in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Nico Brown caught two touchdown passes, Caden High had nine receptions for 103 yards and one score and Sedrick Irvin also had a touchdown grab for the Cardinal (4-4, 2-3 ACC). Micah Ford gained 150 yards on 22 carries for his second straight 100-yard outing while helping Stanford to its second consecutive win.

Short-yardage quarterback Will Wilson rushed for two touchdowns for the Wolfpack (3-4, 1-3). CJ Bailey completed 17 of 30 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for 59 yards. Deandre Desinor and Keenan Jackson caught touchdown passes for NC State, which has dropped two straight.

Wolfpack leading rusher Jayden "Duke" Scott (foot) missed his second straight game.

Stanford scored on touchdown drives of 84, 86 and 90 yards in the first half and 84 in the second. The Cardinal had a 477-381 edge in total offense. Warren completed 22 of 37 passes.

The Wolfpack drove 89 yards on 14 plays to move within three with 1:23 remaining. Jackson made a stellar 16-yard catch on a Bailey pass for the score. Stanford recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock.

NC State produced an 18-play, 86-yard drive that lasted 9:25 to move within 28-21. Wilson capped it with a 2-yard run 10 seconds into the final quarter.

Emmet Kinney booted a 31-yard field goal to give Stanford a 10-point lead with 8:27 left in the game.

The Cardinal opened the game with an 11-play drive that was culminated by Warren's 8-yard scoring pass to Brown.

Stanford increased the lead to 14 when Warren tossed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Irvin with 3:40 remaining in the opening quarter.

The Wolfpack got on the scoreboard on Bailey's 58-yard pass to Desinor. Two Cardinal defenders were in the area and Desinor made the catch just before the Stanford 30 and cruised down the left sideline with 2:12 left in the first period.

NC State knotted the score when Wilson scored on a 2-yard keeper with 7:26 left in the first half.

Stanford moved back ahead when High caught a 26-yard scoring pass from Warren with 25 seconds left in the half.

The Cardinal made it 28-14 when Warren threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Brown with 9:20 remaining in the third quarter.