Eagles WRs DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks not spotted at practice

The Philadelphia Eagles could be without star DeVonta Smith and fellow wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks for Monday's home game against the rival Dallas Cowboys.

Smith (hamstring) and Wicks (ankle) were not spotted at the portion of practice open to the media on Saturday, but tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) was on the field. All three players did not participate in practice on Thursday or Friday.

Smith returned from a two-game absence last Sunday to record seven catches for 75 yards and a touchdown in Philadelphia's 25-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

He leads the team in both receptions (26) and receiving yards (310). He also has two touchdown catches in four games this season.

Wicks is second on the team in receptions (19) and receiving yards (284). He has one touchdown catch in six games this season.

Makai Lemon, Darius Cooper, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Elijah Moore and Britain Covey are the other receivers for the Eagles (2-4), who have lost four games in a row.

Tight end Zach Ertz is out of practice-squad elevations but could be signed to the active roster should Goedert be unable to play on Monday. Goedert has 17 catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns this season.