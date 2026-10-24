Isaiah Marshall helps Kansas halt 14-game slide vs. Baylor

Isaiah Marshall rushed for a 15-yard touchdown with 1:13 left Saturday and Kansas rallied for a 25-24 win over visiting Baylor in Lawrence.

Marshall's run finished off a 71-yard, six-play drive that gave the Jayhawks their first lead since the first quarter. Marshall hit 17 of 29 passes for 212 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions as Kansas (3-4, 1-3 Big 12 Conference) snapped a 14-game losing streak to the Bears, dating back to 2007.

Baylor nearly extended the winning streak as it moved to the Jayhawks' 27-yard line, positioning Rhett Armstrong for a 45-yard field goal. But Blake Herold blocked the kick and Kansas took over with 18 seconds left to hand the Bears (4-3, 2-2) their second straight loss.

DJ Lagway completed 20 of 31 passes for 236 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Baylor. His 8-yard scoring strike to Jaylen McGowan with 6:41 left in the third quarter put the Bears up 21-10.

But the Jayhawks rallied as Marshall hit Nik McMillan on a 34-yard touchdown toss to start the fourth quarter. The teams traded field goals before Marshall led the winning drive.

Dylan Edwards rushed 30 times for 156 yards for Kansas, which earned a 421-358 advantage in total offense.

Baylor was looking to spruce up its offense after a lifeless 17-6 loss at home last week against TCU, while Kansas coach Lance Leipold pled for his team to play more physically after Kansas State ran for nearly 400 yards last week in a 35-24 setback.

The Jayhawks initiated scoring with 6:03 left in the first quarter when Marshall took advantage of a coverage bust to find Carson Bruhn over the middle for a 22-yard touchdown pass. That capped a 66-yard drive.

But the Bears tied the game with 3:29 left in the quarter when Dawson Pendergrass powered over on fourth-and-goal from the 1, finishing a 39-yard drive. A 51-yard kickoff return by McGowan set up a short field.

Kansas missed on a chance to regain the lead in the second quarter when it opted to go for a fourth-and-1 from the Baylor 23 instead of taking a field goal attempt. Marshall's pass for Leyton Cure fell incomplete.