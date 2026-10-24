JC French IV throws for 4 scores as Cincinnati stuns No. 8 Texas Tech

Cincinnati quarterback JC French IV threw for four touchdowns and Cole Tabb ran for a career-high 173 yards and a score as the host Bearcats posted their biggest upset in nearly 20 years with a 37-24 Big 12 victory over No. 8 Texas Tech.

After squandering an opportunity to win last weekend at West Virginia, the Bearcats (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) completed a 180-degree turn by dominating the Red Raiders (6-1, 3-1) to snap a two-game losing streak.

It marked the Bearcats' largest win over a ranked foe since they beat No. 7 Rutgers 30-11 on Nov. 18, 2006. It also served as the fourth win over a Top 10 foe in school history.

French, who completed 19 of 30 passes for 172 yards, threw for three touchdowns in the final 7:48 of the first half to turn a 6-3 deficit into a 24-6 halftime lead. He connected with Tabb for a 4-yard score, Malachi Henry for a 5-yard touchdown and Lyviel Waters for 2 yards with five seconds left in the half.

Texas Tech tried to rally early in the third. Peyton Morgan picked off French and returned it 53 yards for a touchdown with 8:49 remaining in the quarter to cut the deficit to 24-15.

Cincinnati responded with a nine-play, 80-yard drive that French capped with a 17-yard pass to Larenzo Fenner.

Tabb established his career-high yardage total with a 58-yard score with 6:06 remaining that extended the lead to 37-18. It was the first rushing touchdown allowed by Texas Tech this season.

Tabb's total was the most Texas Tech allowed to an individual since John Mateer ran for 197 yards for Washington State on Sept. 7, 2024. The Bearcats posted 252 yards on the ground, the highest total allowed by the Red Raiders since Baylor racked up 255 on Oct. 19, 2024.

Will Hammond threw for 227 yards and an interception on 24-for-37 passing. Quinten Joyner ran 12 times for 69 yards and the Red Raiders' only offensive score: a 3-yard rush with 59 seconds remaining.

Cincinnati only outgained Texas Tech 424-400. However, the Red Raiders committed 12 penalties for 80 yards. The Bearcats defense, which entered Saturday as one of the worst in the nation on third downs, allowed the Red Raiders to convert just 3 of 15.