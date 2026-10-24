John Mateer helps Oklahoma slide past Mississippi State

John Mateer threw for a season-high 283 yards and two touchdowns to help lift Oklahoma to a 23-15 win over Mississippi State on Saturday in Southeastern Conference play at Starkville, Miss.

Mateer had struggled with turnovers for much of the season but was able to avoid those disastrous mistakes against the Bulldogs.

After missing last week's loss to LSU due to a foot injury, Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor returned.

But Taylor's mobility was clearly limited from the start and by the end of the first quarter, his day was complete. He later returned to the sideline wearing a boot while Billy Puckett took over.

The Sooners took advantage of a short field to take the lead on their first possession on Tate Sandell's 42-yard field goal.

Late in the second quarter, Mateer engineered a 96-yard touchdown drive ending on Isaiah Sategna III's 36-yard touchdown catch.

Sategna finished with eight catches for 164 yards.

Mateer was 6 of 7 and had a pair of runs for first downs on the drive, which gave Oklahoma a 10-0 lead at halftime.

The Sooners (4-3, 2-2 SEC) extended their lead to 17-0 in the third on Rocky Beers' 32-yard reception. The drive kicked off with a 47-yard run by Tory Blaylock.

Mississippi State pulled within 10 about midway through the third when tight end Sam West hit Camden Capehart for an 18-yard touchdown pass.

Back-to-back Oklahoma drives ending in missed field goals by Sandell opened the door for the Bulldogs in the fourth quarter and they made it a one-possession game on Puckett's 42-yard touchdown to Sanfrisco Magee and subsequent two-point conversion with 2:10 remaining.

The Sooners picked up a first down on Mateer's third-down scramble to keep the clock ticking down, and then the quarterback hit Beers for another third-down conversion moments later to put the game away.

Oklahoma outgained the Bulldogs 467-352, a season-high for total offense. The Sooners also rushed for a season-high 184 yards, their first time rushing for more than 100 since the season opener.

Mississippi State (4-3, 2-3) was just 1 of 11 on third downs.

After missing last week's game, Bulldogs running back Fluff Bothwell ran for 111 yards on 17 carries.