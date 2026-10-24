Minnesota upsets No. 15 Iowa on Luke Drzewiecki's field goal

Luke Drzewiecki drilled a 46-yard field goal as time expired to lift Minnesota to a 13-10 win over No. 15 Iowa on Saturday afternoon in a Big Ten Conference matchup in Minneapolis.

Minnesota (5-2, 3-1) shined on defense with three interceptions and a fumble recovery to beat a ranked opponent for the third time this season. Darius Taylor rushed for the Golden Gophers' lone touchdown, and Drake Lindsey completed 14 of 26 passes for 137 yards and an interception.

Hank Brown completed 11 of 21 passes for 136 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions for Iowa (5-2, 2-2). Brown replaced Jeremy Hecklinski, who completed nine of 16 passes for 62 yards and an interception.

Minnesota fans stormed the field after Drzewiecki's kick sailed through the uprights for the rivalry win.

Neither team scored a touchdown until midway through the third quarter, when Minnesota finally punched in a touchdown to take a 10-3 lead.

Iowa's defense made multiple goal-line stops and faced 4th-and-goal from inside the 1-yard line. Taylor took the snap out of the wildcat formation, found a sliver of an opening and sprinted into the end zone for his fifth rushing touchdown of the season and the 24th of his career.

The Hawkeyes pulled even at 10-all with 3:46 remaining in the fourth quarter. Brown connected with Reece Vander Zee across the middle for a 37-yard touchdown.

A standout special-teams play allowed the Golden Gophers to grab an early advantage. Linebacker Mason Carrier blocked a punt, and teammate Mekhai Smith recovered the ball at the Iowa 13-yard line to set up a short field.

The Golden Gophers could not find the end zone but took the lead when Drzewiecki drilled a 31-yard field goal to put Minnesota on top 3-0.

Iowa battled back thanks to its defense. Cornerback Deshaun Lee picked off a pass by Lindsey and returned it to the Minnesota 21-yard line, and a penalty on the Golden Gophers pushed the ball 10 yards closer to the goal line.

Like the Golden Gophers, the Hawkeyes could not turn a big play into a touchdown. They settled for a 32-yard field goal by Caden Buhr to even the score at 3-all with 6:49 left in the half.