No. 12 Kentucky erases early deficit, beats Vanderbilt for 6th straight win

Kenny Minchey threw for one touchdown and rushed for another as No. 12 Kentucky overcame an early 10-point deficit to defeat Vanderbilt 34-17 in Southeastern Conference play Saturday night in Lexington, Ky.

Willie Rodriguez caught six passes for 67 yards and added a rushing score, while Ty Bryant notched his fourth interception in the last three games for the Wildcats (7-1, 5-1 SEC). Brennen Ward added a rushing score and DJ Miller caught a touchdown pass for Kentucky.

Minchey completed 19 of 26 passes for 203 yards as Kentucky won its sixth straight game. The Wildcats have registered five consecutive SEC victories for the first time since 1977.

Jared Curtis completed 27 of 36 passes for 247 yards, two touchdowns and one interception for the Commodores (3-5, 0-5), who lost their fifth consecutive game. Jayvontay Conner and Ja'Cory Thomas caught touchdown passes and Junior Sherrill had eight receptions for 78 yards for Vanderbilt.

The Wildcats limited the Commodores to 15 rushing yards while holding a 376-262 edge in total offense.

Kentucky erased a 10-0 deficit with three consecutive touchdown drives spanning just under 9 1/2 minutes of game action.

First, the Wildcats traveled 75 yards on seven plays, capped by Minchey's 9-yard scoring pass to Miller with 5:04 remaining in the first half.

Later, tight end Rodriguez lined up in the backfield, took the snap and scored from the 1-yard line to give Kentucky a 14-10 lead with 21 seconds remaining. The drive consisted of 79 yards over 13 plays.

The Wildcats had the ball first in the second half and drove 75 yards on eight plays. Backup quarterback Ward capped the possession with a 10-yard touchdown run, giving Kentucky a 21-10 lead with 10:35 left in the third quarter.

The Commodores pulled within four when Curtis tossed a 34-yard touchdown throw to Thomas with 5:45 left in the third.

Adam Zouagui tacked on a 47-yard field goal late in the third quarter and a 32-yarder in the opening minute of the fourth as the Wildcats led 27-17.

Bryant's interception set up Kentucky's sixth consecutive scoring possession, which ended with Minchey's 1-yard touchdown run with 5:11 remaining.

Vanderbilt scored the first 10 points on Brock Taylor's 30-yard field goal and Curtis' 3-yard scoring pass to Conner. The touchdown drive covered 95 yards on 16 plays and lasted 8:55.