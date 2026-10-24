No. 18 LSU, Sam Leavitt annihilate Auburn (College Football)

John Reed

Oct 24, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images

College Football

No. 18 LSU, Sam Leavitt annihilate Auburn

By Field Level Media

Oct 24, 20267 hours ago

Sam Leavitt passed for three touchdowns and ran for one, Jackson Harris caught two of the scores and No. 18 LSU routed host Auburn 38-17 on Saturday afternoon.

Leavitt, who threw four touchdown passes in a 31-0 victory over Mississippi State last week, completed 32-of-45 for a career-high 387 yards. Harris caught nine passes for 178 yards for LSU (6-2, 3-2 SEC), which ended an eight-game losing streak in SEC road games dating to the 2024 season.

Byrum Brown passed for 160 yards and rushed for 21 and a touchdown on 19 carries for Auburn (4-3, 2-3).

After LSU scored 21 points in a 9½-minute stretch of the second quarter to open a 31-10 halftime lead, both teams went scoreless in the third quarter.

Dilin Jones rushed 12 yards for a touchdown on the fourth play of the fourth quarter to extend the lead to 38-10.

Tristan Ti'a replaced Brown for Auburn's final possession and drove his team to his 7-yard touchdown run with 24 seconds remaining.

LSU drove to Scott Starzyk's 30-yard field goal on its first possession and on the ensuing possession Auburn's Alex McPherson kicked a 23-yard field goal to tie the score.

On the next possession Leavitt completed all six of his passes for 63 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown pass to Harris, who had four catches for 47 yards on the drive. That gave LSU a 10-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Leavitt converted a fourth-and-2 from the LSU 31 and converted two third-and-8s, the second coming on a 15-yard touchdown pass to Trey'Dez Green, who returned from a four-game absence due to an ankle injury, for a 17-3 lead.

Brown rushed 34 yards to the LSU and on the next play kept for a 1-yard touchdown, pulling Auburn within 17-10.

Leavitt and Harris answered on the ensuing possession by teaming on a 70-yard touchdown pass, pushing the lead to 24-10. Leavitt's 4-yard touchdown run with 17 seconds left expanded the lead to 31-10 at halftime.

--Field Level Media

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