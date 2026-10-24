No. 18 LSU, Sam Leavitt annihilate Auburn

Sam Leavitt passed for three touchdowns and ran for one, Jackson Harris caught two of the scores and No. 18 LSU routed host Auburn 38-17 on Saturday afternoon.

Leavitt, who threw four touchdown passes in a 31-0 victory over Mississippi State last week, completed 32-of-45 for a career-high 387 yards. Harris caught nine passes for 178 yards for LSU (6-2, 3-2 SEC), which ended an eight-game losing streak in SEC road games dating to the 2024 season.

Byrum Brown passed for 160 yards and rushed for 21 and a touchdown on 19 carries for Auburn (4-3, 2-3).

After LSU scored 21 points in a 9½-minute stretch of the second quarter to open a 31-10 halftime lead, both teams went scoreless in the third quarter.

Dilin Jones rushed 12 yards for a touchdown on the fourth play of the fourth quarter to extend the lead to 38-10.

Tristan Ti'a replaced Brown for Auburn's final possession and drove his team to his 7-yard touchdown run with 24 seconds remaining.

LSU drove to Scott Starzyk's 30-yard field goal on its first possession and on the ensuing possession Auburn's Alex McPherson kicked a 23-yard field goal to tie the score.

On the next possession Leavitt completed all six of his passes for 63 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown pass to Harris, who had four catches for 47 yards on the drive. That gave LSU a 10-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Leavitt converted a fourth-and-2 from the LSU 31 and converted two third-and-8s, the second coming on a 15-yard touchdown pass to Trey'Dez Green, who returned from a four-game absence due to an ankle injury, for a 17-3 lead.

Brown rushed 34 yards to the LSU and on the next play kept for a 1-yard touchdown, pulling Auburn within 17-10.

Leavitt and Harris answered on the ensuing possession by teaming on a 70-yard touchdown pass, pushing the lead to 24-10. Leavitt's 4-yard touchdown run with 17 seconds left expanded the lead to 31-10 at halftime.