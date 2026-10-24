No. 23 SMU overwhelms Cal with 42-point second half (College Football)

Chris Jones

Oct 24, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs wide receiver Jalen Hale (2) catches a touchdown pass against California Golden Bears defensive back Isaiah Crosby (23) during the second half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images

College Football

No. 23 SMU overwhelms Cal with 42-point second half

By Field Level Media

Oct 24, 20266 hours ago

Kendrick Raphael rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns against his former team to help No. 23 SMU pull away for a 59-20 ACC win against Cal on Saturday afternoon in Dallas.

Raphael, who rushed for 943 yards and 13 touchdowns for Cal last season, also snared a touchdown pass from Kevin Jennings, who completed 16 of 23 attempts for 223 yards and three touchdowns.

Christian Rhodes added two short touchdown runs for the Mustangs (6-1, 4-1 ACC), who outscored Cal 42-0 in the second half after trailing by three at halftime.

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele completed 27 of 36 passes for 265 yards and a touchdown for the Golden Bears (3-5, 2-3), who scored first when they moved the ball 65 yards in seven plays on their opening drive. Sagapolutele capped the march with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Chase Hendricks.

After getting on the board with a 29-yard field goal from Brendan Baird, the Mustangs moved ahead 10-7 when Jennings found Raphael wide open on a wheel route that turned into a 22-yard touchdown.

Cal regained a 14-10 lead when tight end Mason Mini scored on a 1-yard run off a direct snap with 10:46 left in the first half.

After a 41-yard field goal by Towns McGough made it 17-10, Raphael scored on a 1-yard run on fourth down to tie it 17-17.

McGough booted a 37-yard field goal as the first half expired for a 20-17 lead.

SMU took the second-half kickoff and marched 67 yards on seven plays, scoring on a Rhodes 5-yard run to retake the lead 24-20.

The Mustangs forced their second straight three-and-out and Jennings quickly found Derrick McFall for a 21-yard touchdown strike and a 31-20 lead.

After another three-and-out, the Mustangs extended the lead to 38-20 on a 3-yard touchdown run by Rhodes with 4:04 left in the third.

SMU turned it into a blowout in the fourth quarter as Raphael scored on a 1-yard plunge, Jennings hit Jalen Hale for a 17-yard score and third-stringer EJ Kelly scored on a 10-yard run.

SMU, which finished with 492 total yards, did not commit a turnover for the third straight game.

--Field Level Media

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