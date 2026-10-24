No. 6 Indiana survives defensive struggle at Michigan

Josh Hoover scored on a 4-yard keeper in overtime to lift No. 6 Indiana to a 13-6 Big Ten victory over Michigan on Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Turbo Richard rushed 19 times for 68 yards and Lee Beebe Jr. added 56 yards on 12 carries for Indiana (7-1, 4-1), which had not won at Michigan since 1967. Hoover completed eight of 18 passes for 81 yards and his first interception of the year while Nico Radicic booted two field goals.

Freshman quarterback Tommy Carr hit 20 of 32 passes for 167 yards in his first start for Michigan (4-3, 1-3). JJ Buchanan caught six passes for 57 yards and Trey Butkowski kicked two field goals, including a 26-yarder on the final play of regulation.

Indiana needed just two plays in overtime to produce the game's only touchdown. After hitting tight end Brock Schott for 21 yards -- the Hoosiers' first completion after halftime -- Hoover ran a keeper around right end and dove into the end zone for a 4-yard score.

Michigan converted a fourth down in overtime, but Carr short-hopped a throw to his receiver near the goal line on fourth-and-9 to end the game.

Indiana created the game's first turnover with 6:32 left in the first quarter when Carr tried to flip the ball to Savion Hiter on the option while getting crunched by Rolijah Hardy. Carr's pitch came up short and Isaiah Jones recovered the fumble at Michigan's 28.

Michigan stuffed Indiana deep in the red zone, so the Hoosiers settled for Radicic's 22-yard field goal that gave the visitors a 3-0 lead at the 3:42 mark.

Indiana forced another Carr turnover -- a slant pass deflected by A.J. Harris and intercepted by Amare Ferrell -- to set up shop at Michigan's 21 with 11:28 left in the first half. Once again, the Hoosiers settled for a Radicic field goal. His 34-yarder pushed the lead to 6-0.

On Michigan's only drive into Indiana territory in the first half, Butkowski hooked a 53-yard field-goal attempt with 18 seconds left in the second. Indiana rushed into field-goal range, but Paddy McAteer just missed from 56 yards away.

The Wolverines opened the second half by driving to Indiana's 1-yard line, but Tobi Osunsanmi sacked Carr for a 13-yard loss on third down. Butkowski followed by hooking his 32-yard field-goal try.

Michigan soon earned another chance in the red zone as Zeke Berry picked off Hoover at midfield and returned it to Indiana's 13. This time, Butkowski split the uprights from 29 yards out to pull Michigan within 6-3 with 2:22 left in the third.

Michigan marched from its own 39 to Indiana's 3 late in the fourth quarter, but Carr was sacked by Hardy on third down. Butkowski lined a 26-yarder as time expired to force overtime.