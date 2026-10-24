North Carolina State dismisses coach Dave Doeren

North Carolina State fired longtime coach Dave Doeren on Saturday, one day after a 31-28 road loss at Stanford.

Doeren exits NC State as the winningest coach in school history. He was 98-74 since taking over in 2013. The Wolfpack are 3-4 overall and 1-3 in Atlantic Coast Conference play this season.

"I want to thank Coach Doeren for his service and contributions to NC State, and for always representing the university with pride," Wolfpack athletic director Boo Corrigan said in a news release.

"I appreciate his leadership during his 14-year tenure and the passion he brought to this role. We wish Dave, Sara and his family the best in the future."

Todd Goebbel, NC State running backs coach/special teams coordinator, will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season.

The Wolfpack are beginning an immediate national search for their next coach.

Doeren, 54, coached NC State to 10 bowl appearances (4-6 record) and recorded four nine-win seasons.

The Wolfpack have just one double-digit victory campaign in their history. That came in 2002 when program legend Philip Rivers led NC State to an 11-3 record under coach Chuck Amato, who died Monday at age 80.

This season, NC State beat ACC foe Louisville 31-28 at home and sustained conference losses of 34-8 at Virginia and 38-14 to host Wake Forest. The loss to Stanford marked the fifth time the Wolfpack allowed more than 30 points in a game.

Stanford scored on touchdown drives of 84, 86 and 90 yards in the first half and 84 in the second in its Friday night win over the NC State.

Doeren also went 23-4 in two seasons at Northern Illinois (2011-12) before taking the NC State job. His overall record is 121-78 in 16 seasons.

Goebbel's first game is on Oct. 31 when the Wolfpack host Cal. The 50-year-old has been on the NC State staff since 2019.