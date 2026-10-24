Oklahoma State's 34-point second half sinks slumping Colorado

Drew Mestemaker passed for 386 yards and four touchdowns, surpassing 300 passing yards for the sixth straight game, as Oklahoma State routed Colorado 57-24 in a Big 12 Conference matchup in Stillwater, Okla.

The Cowboys (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) bounced back from a three-point loss at then-No. 20 Houston last weekend. They trailed by one point at halftime before Mestemaker, who completed 21 of 36 passes, and the offense outscored the Buffaloes (2-5, 0-4) 34-0 in the second half.

Justin Bowick had five receptions for 138 yards and a touchdown, while Caleb Hawkins rushed for 120 yards on 19 carries as Oklahoma State totaled 598 yards. Sam Keltner converted all five of his field-goal attempts.

In Colorado's fifth straight loss, Isaac Wilson completed 19 of 27 passes for 280 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for a score. Joseph Williams (nine catches, 135 yards) and DeAndre Moore (five catches, 106 yards, one touchdown) each topped 100 receiving yards.

The Cowboys needed just three plays to score, as Mestemaker found Miles Coleman down the left sideline for a 75-yard touchdown 53 seconds into the game. Colorado answered with a 12-play, 75-yard drive, tying the score on Wilson's 4-yard touchdown pass to JaQuail Smith at the 7:23 mark.

The Buffaloes took a 14-7 lead late in the first quarter when Moore caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Wilson. Keltner cut the deficit to 14-10 with a 47-yard field goal early in the second quarter.

Three minutes later, Mestemaker connected with Bowick for a 14-yard touchdown and a 17-14 Oklahoma State lead. Wilson then put Colorado back in front 21-17 with his first career rushing touchdown, a 1-yard score.

Keltner made a 30-yard field goal before Elliott Arnold answered with a 45-yarder. Keltner added a 41-yard kick to pull the Cowboys within 24-23 at halftime.

Mestemaker found Morgan McPhaul for a 3-yard touchdown after Wilson fumbled on the first play of the second half. William Mason's 3-yard scoring run extended Oklahoma State's lead to 37-24 midway through the third quarter.

Keltner's 21-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter made it 40-24. Mestemaker followed with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Wyatt Young at the 9:29 mark, extending the lead to 47-24.

Keltner converted his fifth field goal, a 30-yarder, to improve to 18-for-18 on the season. Tre Page III added an 18-yard touchdown run to complete the scoring.