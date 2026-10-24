Packers activate RB Josh Jacobs to play vs. Lions

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs was activated Saturday after missing the first six games while on the commissioner's exempt list and is set to make his season debut on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Jacobs was on the exempt list after pleading no-contest to misdemeanor charges of battery and destruction of property on Sept. 10. The charges were related to an incident with a then-girlfriend on May 23 at Jacobs' home near Green Bay.

The NFL removed Jacobs from the exempt list on Monday. Jacobs could still receive further penalties as the NFL has a pending personal-conduct investigation ongoing.

Jacobs, 28, addressed his situations with reporters on Wednesday.

"I know for some people this might be a stain on me and my character," Jacobs said. "I feel like I don't have to really speak on my character. A lot of people that know me in this locker room or that's been around me, I'll let them do that. But for me, man, I'm just trying to come back in here and play ball, learn from this mistake and move forward."

Jacobs is in his eighth NFL season and third with the Packers. Last year, he gained 929 yards on 234 carries (4.0 average) with 13 touchdowns.

The three-time Pro Bowl honoree led the NFL in rushing yards in 2022 with 1,653 for the Las Vegas Raiders. In 105 career games (104 starts), Jacobs has produced 7,803 yards on 1,840 carries (4.2 average) with 74 touchdowns.

Green Bay also signed receiver/returner Coleman Owen from the practice squad, elevated edge rusher Arron Mosby from the practice squad and activated defensive tackle Jordon Riley off the physically unable to perform list.