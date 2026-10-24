Ravens change course, rule out QB Lamar Jackson vs. Bengals

Lamar Jackson practiced and said he was ready to return from a two-week absence caused by a high-ankle sprain, but the Ravens are going a different direction against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Baltimore downgraded Jackson to out on Saturday afternoon, less than 24 hours before the AFC North rivals collide in Cincinnati. Tyler "Snoop" Huntley, 1-1 this season subbing for Jackson, gets the call for his third consecutive start.

"I just know it was a sprain, and it hurt bad," Jackson said of the injury to reporters on Friday. "It was very, very, very, very, very painful."

The Ravens are one of three 4-2 teams in the AFC North and lead the division in points (156) while ranking last in points allowed (132). Baltimore has 116 points and 14 touchdowns with Jackson at quarterback this season, compared to 40 points and four touchdowns without him.

Jackson is 11-2 in his career against the Bengals.