Report: Indiana RB Khobie Martin to return vs. Michigan

Indiana running back Khobie Martin is expected to return from a six-game absence and play against Michigan on Saturday afternoon, ESPN reported.

Martin has been sidelined since sustaining a broken forearm in the Hoosiers' season-opening 52-16 victory over North Texas on Sept. 5. The junior did not record a carry in the game.

Martin rushed 78 times for 505 yards (6.5-yard average) and six touchdowns in 14 games as Indiana marched to an undefeated national championship season in 2025.

Turbo Richards leads Indiana (6-1, 3-1) this season with a Big Ten-best 643 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Lee Beebe Jr. has 575 yards and four scores on the ground.

Michigan (4-2, 1-2) and sixth-ranked Indiana are meeting in Ann Arbor, Mich.