Report: Indiana RB Khobie Martin to return vs. Michigan (College Football)

Rich Janzaruk

Indiana's Josh Hoover (10) hands off to Khobie Martin (28) during Indiana University's football camp practice on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026.

College Football

Report: Indiana RB Khobie Martin to return vs. Michigan

By Field Level Media

Oct 24, 202611 hours ago

Indiana running back Khobie Martin is expected to return from a six-game absence and play against Michigan on Saturday afternoon, ESPN reported.

Martin has been sidelined since sustaining a broken forearm in the Hoosiers' season-opening 52-16 victory over North Texas on Sept. 5. The junior did not record a carry in the game.

Martin rushed 78 times for 505 yards (6.5-yard average) and six touchdowns in 14 games as Indiana marched to an undefeated national championship season in 2025.

Turbo Richards leads Indiana (6-1, 3-1) this season with a Big Ten-best 643 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Lee Beebe Jr. has 575 yards and four scores on the ground.

Michigan (4-2, 1-2) and sixth-ranked Indiana are meeting in Ann Arbor, Mich.

--Field Level Media

Show Comments
Loading...