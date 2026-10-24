Reports: Michigan State QB Milivojevic out vs. No. 9 UCLA (College Football)

Nick King

Michigan State’s Alessio Milivojevic looks to throw against Northwestern during the first quarter on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

College Football

Reports: Michigan State QB Milivojevic out vs. No. 9 UCLA

By Field Level Media

Oct 24, 20269 hours ago

Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic was ruled out of Saturday's road game against No. 9 UCLA with an undisclosed injury, multiple outlets reported.

The injury leaves true freshman Kayd Coffman to start for the Spartans (2-5, 0-4 Big Ten), with backup QB Cam Fancher also out with an injury.

Coffman has appeared in one game this season, seeing mop-up duty in a 31-3 loss to Wisconsin on Oct. 3 when Fancher was injured. He did not attempt a pass in his brief appearance.

Milivojevic had been listed as questionable to play earlier this week as Michigan State rides a five-game losing streak heading into Saturday's game at Pasadena, Calif. In seven games this season, Milivojevic has completed 65.4% of his passes for 1,263 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

UCLA (6-0, 4-0) knows all about quarterback injuries. The Bruins lost starter Nico Iamaleava to a knee injury during an Oct. 10 victory at Oregon. Cal Poly transfer Ty Dieffenbach took over and finished off the victory over the Ducks then led the Bruins to a 17-7 victory over Wisconsin last week in his first career FBS start.

--Field Level Media

Show Comments
Loading...