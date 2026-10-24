Reports: Michigan State QB Milivojevic out vs. No. 9 UCLA

Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic was ruled out of Saturday's road game against No. 9 UCLA with an undisclosed injury, multiple outlets reported.

The injury leaves true freshman Kayd Coffman to start for the Spartans (2-5, 0-4 Big Ten), with backup QB Cam Fancher also out with an injury.

Coffman has appeared in one game this season, seeing mop-up duty in a 31-3 loss to Wisconsin on Oct. 3 when Fancher was injured. He did not attempt a pass in his brief appearance.

Milivojevic had been listed as questionable to play earlier this week as Michigan State rides a five-game losing streak heading into Saturday's game at Pasadena, Calif. In seven games this season, Milivojevic has completed 65.4% of his passes for 1,263 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

UCLA (6-0, 4-0) knows all about quarterback injuries. The Bruins lost starter Nico Iamaleava to a knee injury during an Oct. 10 victory at Oregon. Cal Poly transfer Ty Dieffenbach took over and finished off the victory over the Ducks then led the Bruins to a 17-7 victory over Wisconsin last week in his first career FBS start.