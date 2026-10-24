Steelers activate S DeShon Elliott from injured reserve

Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott returned to the active roster for the first time in 12 months on Saturday.

Elliott, 29, was activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game in Paris against the New Orleans Saints.

Elliott is returning from a season-ending knee injury sustained in a Week 8 loss to Green Bay on Oct. 26, 2025.

He returned to practice on Oct. 8, opening a 21-day window either to return to the 53-man roster or miss the entire season.

A sixth-round draft pick by Baltimore in 2018, Elliott has recorded 433 tackles, 4.5 sacks, five interceptions and five fumble recoveries in 77 games (69 starts) with the Ravens (2019-21), Detroit Lions (2022), Miami Dolphins (2023) and Steelers.

The Steelers (4-2) also elevated wide receivers Brandon Johnson and Brandon Smith from the practice squad to the active roster for the game against the Saints (2-4).