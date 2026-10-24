Texans WR Tank Dell activated to return after 22-month recovery

The Texans formally activated Tank Dell to the active roster on Saturday and the receiver is set to play for the first time in 22 months when Houston hosts the New York Giants on Sunday.

Dell sustained a serious left knee injury in Week 16 of the 2024 season against the Kansas City Chiefs and missed all of last season.

Dell was injured while making a 30-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter against the Chiefs on Dec. 21, 2024. He dislocated his kneecap, tore three ligaments (ACL, MCL, LCL) and tore the meniscus.

Dell said earlier this week that he's aware people are wondering how his knee will hold up.

"I know it's a lot of questions, like, 'How he gonna look when he gets tackled?'" Dell said. "I don't care about none of that. I'm ready to get tackled. I'm gonna be joyful. Y'all gonna see the passion I have after I had that first catch."

Dell, who turns 27 on Oct. 29, started this season on injured reserve. The Texans opened his 21-day practice window on Oct. 6, and Dell began practicing the following day.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said earlier this week that Dell's explosiveness remains impressive.

"He's still quick as ever," Ryans said. "Ask our defenders who was covering him the past couple weeks, he's been putting us in some tough matchups and practice the past two weeks. I expect him to go out on Sunday and do the same thing. Really stress defenders and that's what Tank is going to do with his speed, his playmaking ability."

Dell made 98 catches for 1,376 yards and 10 touchdowns in 25 games (18 starts) over his first two NFL seasons. He was a third-round pick in 2023 out of Houston.

The Texans also elevated cornerback Bryce Hall and linebacker Kenneth Murray from the practice squad for Sunday's game.