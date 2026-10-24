Top 25 roundup: Cincinnati shocks No. 8 Texas Tech; No. 1 Miami rolls

Cincinnati quarterback JC French IV threw for four touchdowns and Cole Tabb ran for a career-high 173 yards and a score as the host Bearcats posted their biggest upset in nearly 20 years with a 37-24 Big 12 victory over No. 8 Texas Tech.

After squandering an opportunity to win last weekend at West Virginia, the Bearcats completed a 180-degree turn by dominating the Red Raiders to snap a two-game losing streak.

It marked the Bearcats' largest win over a ranked foe since they beat No. 7 Rutgers 30-11 on Nov. 18, 2006. It also served as the fourth win over a Top 10 foe in school history.

French, who completed 19 of 30 passes for 172 yards, threw for three touchdowns in the final 7:48 of the first half to turn a 6-3 deficit into a 24-6 halftime lead. He connected with Tabb for a 4-yard score, Malachi Henry for a 5-yard touchdown and Lyviel Waters for 2 yards with five seconds left in the half.

Texas Tech tried to rally early in the third. Peyton Morgan picked off French and returned it 53 yards for a touchdown with 8:49 remaining in the quarter to cut the deficit to 24-15. Cincinnati responded with a nine-play, 80-yard drive that French capped with a 17-yard pass to Larenzo Fenner.

No. 1 Miami 52, Pittsburgh 23

Malachi Toney caught a school-record 16 passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Hurricanes to a comfortable Atlantic Coast Conference win at home against the Panthers.

Toney finished the first half with 11 catches for 147 yards to secure his sixth career double-digit catch game. The Hurricanes (7-0, 5-0 ACC) won their first game as the nation's top-ranked team since 2002. Miami quarterback Darian Mensah was efficient once again, completing 31 of 37 passes for 387 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.

Pitt (5-3, 2-3) dropped its third consecutive game since losing quarterback Mason Heintschel for the season with a torn ACL. Holden Geriner made his second start in Pitt's past three games. He completed 18 of 32 passes for 268 yards and one touchdown.

No. 6 Indiana 13, Michigan 6 (OT)

Josh Hoover scored on a 4-yard keeper in overtime to lift the Hoosiers to a Big Ten victory over Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Turbo Richard rushed 19 times for 68 yards and Lee Beebe Jr. added 56 yards on 12 carries for Indiana (7-1, 4-1), which had not won at Michigan since 1967. Hoover completed 8 of 18 passes for 81 yards and his first interception of the year while Nico Radicic booted two field goals.

Freshman quarterback Tommy Carr hit 20 of 32 passes for 167 yards in his first start for Michigan. JJ Buchanan caught six passes for 57 yards and Trey Butkowski kicked two field goals, including a 26-yarder on the final play of regulation.

No. 18 LSU, Auburn 17

Sam Leavitt threw for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth as LSU routed host Auburn for an SEC win.

Leavitt completed 32 of 45 for a career-high 387 yards as LSU outgained Auburn 552-271. Jackson Harris caught nine passes for 178 yards and two scores for LSU (6-2, 3-2 SEC), which ended an eight-game losing streak in SEC road games dating to the 2024 season.

Byrum Brown passed for 160 yards and rushed for a team-high 21 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries for Auburn (4-3, 2-3), which never led one week after upsetting top-ranked Georgia.

No. 23 SMU 59, Cal 20

Kendrick Raphael rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns against his former team to help the Mustangs pull away from the Golden Bears for an ACC win in Dallas.

Raphael, who rushed for 943 yards and 13 touchdowns for Cal last season, also snared a touchdown pass from Kevin Jennings, who completed 16 of 23 attempts for 223 yards and three touchdowns. Christian Rhodes added two short touchdown runs for the Mustangs (6-1, 3-1 ACC), who outscored Cal 42-0 in the second half after trailing by three at halftime.

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele completed 27 of 37 passes for 265 yards and a touchdown for the Golden Bears (3-5, 2-3), who scored first when they moved the ball 65 yards in seven plays on their opening drive. Sagapolutele capped the march with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Chase Hendricks.

No. 24 Northwestern 42, Rutgers 14

Aidan Chiles threw three touchdowns and ran for two scores as the Wildcats raced out to a big lead in the first half and rolled to the Big Ten victory in Evanston, Ill.

Northwestern (6-1, 3-1) earned its fourth straight win as Chiles completed 19 of 25 passes for 219 yards and added 83 rushing yards. Caleb Komolafe rushed for 150 yards, which included a 33-yard score that put the Wildcats up 28-3 late in the first half. Griffin Wilde added nine catches for 133 yards and a score.

Antwan Raymond rushed for a season-high 150 yards and Clay Thevenin added 116 yards for Rutgers (2-5, 1-3), which lost its 46th consecutive game against a ranked opponent. Starting quarterback Dylan Lonergan played just three snaps before getting hurt on a scramble. Backup AJ Surace completed 7 of 18 passes for 64 yards.