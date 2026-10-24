West Virginia sneaks past TCU with late takeaway

Ben Cutter recovered a fumble with 34 seconds and secured West Virginia's 24-20 victory over TCU in a Big 12 contest on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas.

David Afogho created the turnover with a strip-sack to lift the Mountaineers to 5-3 overall (2-3 Big 12).

Quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 79 yards with an interception. Cam Cook rushed for 90 yards and also caught Hawkins' 13-yard touchdown pass for West Virginia.

Jaden Craig passed for 372 yards with a touchdown, interception and a rushing touchdown. Kari Ashley had 118 receiving yards on six receptions and Jordan Dwyer had 10 catches for 113 yards. Ka'Morreun Pimpton had a touchdown catch for TCU (3-4, 1-3).

Cook's touchdown catch was the go-ahead score for the Mountaineers with 11:28 remaining.

The Mountaineers' defense allowed 484 yards of total offense, yet sealed the win with Afogho's takeaway. West Virginia amassed 265 total yards. The Mountaineers won the turnover battle 3-1.

On the game's opening drive, Jack Cassidy connected on a 54-yard field goal to give West Virginia the lead.

TCU answered with a 16-play, 91-yard drive capped by Pimpton's 6-yard touchdown catch. Pimpton tapped his left foot in bounds at the back of the end zone to complete the score.

The Mountaineers' next drive culminated with Hawkins ramming his way into the end zone from 2 yards out, giving West Virginia a 10-7 lead early in the second quarter.

Nate McCashland's 39-yard field goal tied the game at 10-all with 6:02 remaining before halftime.

McCashland opened the second-half scoring with a 37-yard field goal to give TCU a 13-10 lead.

The quarterbacks traded rushing scores in the third quarter. West Virginia regained the lead at 17-13 when Hawkins glided in for a 36-yard run with 8:56 left in the third quarter.

Craig followed with a 2-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter to put TCU back on top 20-17.