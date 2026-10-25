3-star QB Bo Bryan, son of country music star, picks Georgia

Three-star senior quarterback prospect Bo Bryan, the son of country music star Luke Bryan, announced his commitment to Georgia on Sunday evening.

"Only place I wanna be Athens I'm coming home," Bo Bryan posted on his X account.

Both father and son are longtime fans of the Bulldogs football program, which Bo Bryan confirmed on Tuesday had made a formal offer -- his first from a Power 4 school.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder from Battle Ground Academy in Franklin, Tenn., is rated the No. 141 quarterback in the country and No. 70 player from Tennessee in the Class of 2027, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Bryan broke his collarbone on Oct. 16 to end his season. He was 114-of-155 passing (73.5%) for 2,006 yards, 30 touchdowns and three interceptions in a spread offense.

Only place I wanna be Athens I'm coming home https://t.co/0bYHvKOwgr — Bo Bryan (@Bobryan27) October 25, 2026

Battle Ground coach Bobby Bentley told the Athens Banner-Herald that Bryan, a pocket passer, has a "very good" arm.

"He understands spatial awareness in the passing game," said Bentley, who was an offensive assistant under current Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo when both were at South Carolina in 2020. "A team leader in the locker room, the epitome of what a quarterback represents on and off the field."

Bryan was a backup as a junior in 2025, when Battle Ground won the TSSAA Division II-AA state title.

He chose the Bulldogs over offers from Austin Peay, East Tennessee State, North Alabama, UT Martin, Arkansas State, Tennessee Tech and Eastern Kentucky, according to reports.

Luke Bryan, a native of Leesburg, Ga., attended Georgia Southern but remained a Bulldogs fan and regularly attends games. He and Jason Aldean co-headlined a concert at UGA's Sanford Stadium in April. He also is a judge on ABC's "American Idol."

Georgia already had a verbal commitment for the Class of 2027 from four-star QB Colton Nussmeier of Archbishop Rummel in Metairie, La. Nussmeier is the brother of former LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.

The Bulldogs also have a commitment for the Class of 2028 from Battle Ground's Koehn Dial, a four-star offensive lineman. Georgia's 2028 class also includes five-star prospect Jayden Wade of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. Wade is rated the No. 1 QB and No. 7 player in the country by 247Sports' Composite rankings.