49ers RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh) exits in first half

San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey sustained a thigh injury in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons and was listed as questionable to return.

After catching three passes for 45 yards and rushing four times for 29 yards with a touchdown, McCaffrey exited before trainers worked on his left leg. He then jogged to the locker room for further examination.

The 10-year veteran sat out the 49ers' entire third drive, which ended with backup running back Kaelon Black's 30-yard rushing touchdown. The 49ers led 14-9 midway through the second quarter.