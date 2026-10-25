Aaron Rodgers, Steelers topple Saints in Paris

Aaron Rodgers threw a touchdown pass, Jaylen Warren rushed for 101 yards and Chris Boswell kicked three field goals as the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the New Orleans Saints 16-10 on Sunday in the first NFL game played in Paris.

The Steelers (5-2) won their third straight game after shutting out the Saints (2-5) in the second half in Stade de France in Saint-Denis, just north of Paris.

Tyler Shough passed for 278 yards with a touchdown and an interception for New Orleans, which rushed for just 18 yards -- 130 fewer than Pittsburgh.

The Saints received the second-half kickoff and drove into position for a tying field goal or go-ahead touchdown by reaching the Steelers 10, but Shough was intercepted by Payton Wilson.

On the ensuing possession Rodgers drove Pittsburgh to a first down at the New Orleans 14 before the march stalled. Boswell kicked a 39-yard field to increase the Steelers' lead to 16-10 at the end of the third quarter.

The Saints moved into field-goal range before Daniel Carlson's 52-yard attempt sailed wide right.

Rodgers' 8-yard scramble on a third-and-6 from the New Orleans 34 helped Pittsburgh run out the clock.

The Steelers drove to Boswell's 28-yard field goal on the first possession of the game, and the 3-0 lead held through the end of the first quarter. Carlson's 38-yard field goal tied the score early in the second quarter.

Rodgers' 51-yard completion to DK Metcalf set up Rodgers' 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end Darnell Washington to give Pittsburgh a 10-3 lead. That was Rodgers' 540th career touchdown pass, breaking a tie with Hall of Famer Peyton Manning for third place on the NFL all-time list.

Barion Brown returned the ensuing kickoff 42 yards to the New Orleans 48. Shough completed all seven of his passes on the possession, the last being a 1-yard touchdown to Devaughn Vele to tie the score at 10.

Boswell's 47-yard field goal as time expired gave the Steelers a 13-10 halftime lead.