Baylor fires football coach Dave Aranda

Baylor fired head football coach Dave Aranda in his seventh season on Sunday.

Defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman will serve as the interim coach of the Bears. He is a veteran defensive coordinator who came from Kansas State earlier this year.

The moves come one day after Baylor dropped a 25-24 decision to Kansas. The Bears (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) have lost two in a row following a four-game winning streak.

"Anyone who knows Dave Aranda understands what a genuine and honorable person he is and how much he deeply cares for his players, staff and this University," athletic director Doug McNamee said. "He is a gifted coach and a brilliant football mind whose leadership brought some of our best Baylor football memories.

"While this is a difficult moment, we believe a change in leadership is necessary at this time for our program. We will forever be thankful to Dave and his family for their time here at Baylor, and we wish them well."

Aranda, 50, is 40-40 during his time with Baylor, plus 1-2 in bowl games.

He helped the Bears to a Sugar Bowl victory and a 12-2 record in 2021. His job security was called into question, however, after the club limped to 6-7 and 3-9 finishes over the next two seasons. An 8-5 finish in 2024 quieted the rumors briefly before a 5-7 record in 2025 brought about more questions.