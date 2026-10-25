Bengals use big second-half rally to roll past Ravens

Joe Burrow threw four second-half touchdown passes and the Cincinnati Bengals scored 35 unanswered points to record a 35-13 victory over the host Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Burrow completed 16 of 18 passes for 249 yards while leading five touchdown drives in the half as Cincinnati (4-2) overcame a 13-0 halftime deficit to stun the Ravens (4-3). Overall, he was 22-for-30 passing for 292 yards. Tee Higgins caught six passes for 148 yards and a touchdown.

Ja'Marr Chase, Mike Gesicki and Drew Sample also caught touchdown passes and Samaje Perine rushed for a score for the Bengals.

Two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson (ankle) missed his third straight game for the Ravens.

Tyler "Snoop" Huntley again drew the start and completed 23 of 34 passes for a career-high 298 yards. He threw one touchdown and one interception.

Zay Flowers had eight catches for 137 yards and one score for Baltimore, which blew a double-digit lead for the second straight week.

The Ravens have been outscored 48-0 over their last two second halves. The Cleveland Browns outscored them 13-0 last Sunday after the Ravens went up 10-0 at the half.

Cincinnati got on the board with 9:24 remaining in the third quarter as Burrow's 6-yard scoring throw to Gesicki capped a nine-play, 66-yard drive.

The Bengals took the lead less than five minutes later when Burrow connected on a 13-yard touchdown pass to Higgins with 4:29 to play in the period.

Baltimore passed on a potential go-ahead field goal at the start of the fourth quarter. The Ravens instead went for it on fourth-and-2 from the Cincinnati 12, but Huntley's pass to tight end Josh Cuevas was incomplete.

The Bengals answered by driving 88 yards in six plays. Burrow hit Higgins for 44 yards and Perine later scored on a 1-yard run to give Cincinnati a 21-13 lead with 11:14 left in regulation.

The Bengals continued their comeback on the next drive as Burrow hit Chase for 30 yards and Higgins for 43 on back-to-back plays to move to the Baltimore 6.

Three plays later, Burrow hit Chase for a 2-yard scoring pass to make it a 15-point margin, 28-13.

On Baltimore's next play, Huntley's pass was deflected and Cincinnati's Demetrius Knight corralled the ball for an interception. Knight returned it 14 yards to the Ravens 24-yard line.

Three plays later, Burrow tossed a 16-yard scoring pass to Sample to make it 35-13 with 6:21 left.

Baltimore started fast, scoring on its fourth play from scrimmage. Huntley threw to his right to Flowers at the line of scrimmage, and Flowers broke free for 48-yard catch-and-run touchdown.

The Ravens tacked on two Tyler Loop field goals in the second quarter after long possessions that stalled. A drive of 78 yards on 18 plays that lasted 11 minutes ended with a 34-yard field goal, and a 13-play, 82-yard drive that lasted 6:09 led to a 24-yarder with 50 seconds left.

Cincinnati possessed the ball for just 7:40 in the first half while being outgained 258-59.