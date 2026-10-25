Bo Nix throws, runs for TDs as Broncos extend Cards’ home woes

Bo Nix threw a touchdown pass and ran 62 yards for another, J.K. Dobbins and R.J. Harvey also scored TDs, and the Denver Broncos beat the Arizona Cardinals 30-16 in Glendale, Ariz., on Sunday.

Nix finished 15-for-29 passing for 222 yards and also rushed for 73 yards for Denver (5-2), which has won three in a row and won three of four games against NFC West opponents.

Jacoby Brissett finished 27-for-48 passing for 272 yards and a touchdown pass to Trey McBride, who had 10 receptions for 111 yards for Arizona. The Cardinals (2-5) have lost 10 straight home games dating back to Sept. 14, 2025.

The Broncos grabbed a 6-0 lead on two field goals from Will Lutz in the first quarter, one from 48 yards and the other from 43.

Arizona benefited from a 26-yard pass interference penalty and Bam Knight's 29-yard run to reach Denver's 11 before settling for Chad Ryland's 30-yard field goal to make it 6-3 early in the second quarter.

Ryland would add a 26-yard field goal on the Cardinals' next possession.

Nix gave the Broncos a 13-6 halftime lead with his 62-yard scramble with 3:43 left in the second quarter, and then extended the lead after Denver forced a punt on the Cardinals' first drive of the second half.

The third-year signal-caller hit Harvey with a short pass, and the speedy back raced 52 yards to give Denver a 20-6 lead.

Arizona responded with a 68-yard drive, getting inside the Broncos' 10 on another pass interference penalty. Brissett hit McBride with a seven-yard TD pass to make it 20-13 late in the third quarter.

It was the Cardinals' first touchdown in seven quarters.

The Broncos answered on their next possession on Dobbins' one-yard TD run on the last play of the third quarter, and then the defense stopped Arizona on fourth down on the next drive.

Lutz's third field goal, from 31 yards, made 30-13, and Ryland's 41-yard kick made it a two-score game with 6:21 remaining.

The Cardinals had a first-and-goal from the 1-yard line in the final minute but couldn't punch it in.

The two teams combined for 20 accepted penalties for 173 yards. Denver committed 11 infractions for 114 yards.