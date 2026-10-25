Broncos WR Jaylen Waddle (chest) exits vs. Cardinals

Denver Broncos receiver Jaylen Waddle exited Sunday's victory over the Arizona Cardinals with a chest injury.

The injury occurred on a reverse with under five minutes remaining in the 30-16 triumph. Waddle fumbled the pitch from quarterback Bo Nix and dove to recover the ball as Arizona's Josh Sweat landed on top of him.

Waddle left for the locker room and didn't return.

Waddle was dealing with a chest injury during the week and was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. He was a full participant on Friday and received no injury designation.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton criticized his own play call per the reverse in which Waddle was injured.

"Why didn't anybody ask me about the dumb reverse call?" Payton said during his postgame press conference. "...It was awful. I'm sorry."

Waddle caught four passes for 48 yards on Sunday. He has 26 receptions for 276 yards and one score through seven games.

Denver defensive end Zach Allen (hamstring) was injured in the fourth quarter and told reporters he was fine. He had three tackles against Arizona.