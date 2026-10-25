Browns defeat Titans with third walkoff FG this season

Cleveland kicker Andre Szmyt made up for an earlier miss by nailing the game-winner from 32 yards on the final play of Sunday afternoon's 27-24 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tenn.

After Tennessee tied it 24-24 with 58 seconds remaining on Tony Pollard's third touchdown of the day, Deshaun Watson hit Harold Fannin Jr. for 36 yards with 28 seconds left.

Szmyt, who missed from 43 yards in the fourth quarter, booted the winner to keep the Browns (5-2) atop the AFC North.

Watson eclipsed 300 yards for the first time with the Browns as he completed 25 of 36 passes for 308 yards and an interception. He also rushed for a score. Quinshon Judkins carried 17 times for 96 yards with two scores. KC Concepcion had eight receptions for 129 yards.

The Titans (1-6) came in off a 26-20 road win over Indianapolis and saw Cam Ward go 20-for-31 for 181 yards and an interception. Pollard carried 25 times for 129 yards.

The Titans scored on their opening series for the first time this season as Pollard carried five times for 60 yards, which included 36 yards for a score.

Cor'Dale Flott's 14-yard interception return set up the Titans again. Pollard capitalized on a toss sweep from 10 yards out to double the advantage at 8:35, the second rushing score against a Browns defense that had surrendered just one in 2026.

Judkins had a 5-yard touchdown run with 5:32 left in the first quarter. Cleveland kept it a one-score game by stuffing Pollard on fourth down at the 1 with 9:34 left in the half.

The teams exchanged turnovers as Cleveland's Denzel Ward picked off Cam Ward after a Browns fumble, which set up Judkins' second rushing score from 6 yards out at 2:17. Szmyt's 28-yard field goal on the half's final play put the Browns up 17-14.

The visitors were unable to add on in the first minute of the fourth after Szmyt's errant 43-yard attempt. However, the Titans' Joey Slye evened it at 17 with a 29-yard kick with 8:41 left.

The Browns engineered a 71-yard drive, highlighted by Dylan Sampson's 19-yard run and Concepcion's 18-yard reception that set up Watson's keeper from 9 yards out for the 24-17 lead with 4:34 left. Ward answered by leading the Titans on a 63-yard march capped by Pollard's 1-yard plunge with 58 seconds left for the tie.