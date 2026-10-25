Buccaneers rout Panthers 43-13 in Baker Mayfield's return

Bucky Irving rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns, Calijah Kancey returned a fumble 32 yards for a touchdown and the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers blasted the mistake-prone Carolina Panthers 43-13 on Sunday afternoon at Charlotte.

Baker Mayfield was back at quarterback for the Buccaneers (2-5) after missing three games with a dislocated right thumb and had an easy return while completing 7 of 11 passes for 64 yards and one touchdown.

The Buccaneers (2-5), playing in their first NFC South matchup of the season, had a 33-6 halftime lead with Mayfield attempting only nine passes.

The Panthers (3-3) committed four turnovers and missed an extra-point kick. Bryce Young was 14-of-27 passing for 163 yards with two interceptions and a touchdown, while losing a fumble.

Irving's rushing output came on 24 carries. Sean Tucker also ran for a touchdown for Tampa Bay, scoring on a late 46-yard run that pushed the advantage to 43-6. Teammate Kenny Gainwell tacked on 88 rushing yards on 14 attempts.

Tampa Bay finished the game with 258 rushing yards.

The Buccaneers built a 17-0 lead by early in the second quarter, with Al-Quadin Muhammad's sack leading to Kancey's return for a touchdown.

Young hooked up with Darren Waller for a 50-yard touchdown in the second quarter but the Panthers could not sustain any momentum. The Buccaneers answered by driving 59 yards on eight plays for Irving's 1-yard TD run.

Three plays later, Zyon McCollum intercepted Young to put the Buccaneers at the Carolina 32. Tampa Bay converted on Mayfield's 14-yard touchdown pass to Tez Johnson with four seconds remaining in the half.

Tampa Bay opened the scoring on the game's first possession, marching 70 yards with Irving running 4 yards for the touchdown.

David Moore's muffed punt at the Carolina 18 set up the Buccaneers' next points. They scored on Chase McLaughlin's 22-yard field goal.

Young threw a second-half interception that turned into McLaughlin's 44-yard field goal in the third quarter that gave the Buccaneers a 36-6 lead.

Tampa Bay played without injured wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.