Colts’ Shane Steichen not considering benching QB Daniel Jones

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones received a vote of confidence from his head coach Sunday, despite another disastrous outing that left the Colts on the short end of a 16-10 loss to the host Minnesota Vikings.

Jones' latest performance included just 108 yards on 59.1% passing and an interception that ended the Colts' comeback attempt. That left Jones with a 52.8 passer rating on the day, the seventh time this season he failed to crack a 90.0 rating.

"I have not thought about a quarterback change," Colts coach Shane Steichen said. "I've got a ton of faith in Daniel. That game plan today was to go run the football and, obviously, at the end, he had the interception. And that happens in football."

The Colts ran for 154 yards on 33 attempts against the Vikings, though the mobile Jones contributed just 13 yards on four carries. He was sacked four times.

Jones addressed his performance, in particular the interception, saying, "Obviously, a poor decision there. Can't afford to do that."

He added that Steichen's support "means a lot."

Jones' season completion percentage of 59.6% is a career low, and he's thrown more interceptions (six) than touchdowns (four).

The eight-year veteran had a career renaissance with the Colts last season, his first season in Indianapolis after six mediocre seasons with the New York Giants, who drafted him No. 6 overall in 2019.

Jones threw for 3,101 yards with a 19-8 touchdown-to-interception ratio in 2025, and he was 8-5 as a starter until a late-season injury (torn Achilles) helped derail the Colts' playoff hopes.

Jones is backed up by Anthony Richardson Sr., another former first-round draft pick (No. 4 overall in 2023).

Richardson has yet to appear in a game this year. For his career, he's a 50.6% passer with 2,400 yards, 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.