Devon Dampier, No. 10 Utah surge past No. 14 Houston to stay unbeaten (College Football)

Rob Gray

Oct 24, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) scrambles during the first quarter against the Houston Cougars at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

College Football

Devon Dampier, No. 10 Utah surge past No. 14 Houston to stay unbeaten

By Field Level Media

Oct 25, 20264 hours ago

Quarterback Devon Dampier ran for a season-high 150 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries to rally No. 10 Utah to a 21-13 victory over No. 14 Houston on Saturday night in Salt Lake City.

Dampier also threw for 204 yards and had two interceptions. The Utes (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) are one of three FBS teams that remain undefeated.

Conner Weigman threw for 282 yards to lead Houston. Amare Thomas racked up a season-high-tying 133 yards on five catches for the Cougars.

Houston (6-2, 3-2) took its first loss in six games against the Utes after blowing a double-digit lead.

The Cougars scored their first touchdown on a 15-play, 75-yard drive that chewed 8:14 off the clock to open the third quarter. Makhi Hughes capped the lengthy drive by plowing across the goal line from 2 yards out to extend the Cougars' lead to 10-0 with 6:46 remaining in the quarter.

Dampier finally got Utah on the board with 4:25 left in the third on a 22-yard scramble. He also had runs of 16 yards and 12 yards to power the scoring drive.

The Utes took their first lead at 14-13 with 11:57 left in the game on Wayshawn Parker's 5-yard run off a direct snap.

Jackson Bennee forced a fumble on a strip sack of Weigman with 2:15 remaining, and Jireh Moe recovered the ball at the Houston 9-yard line. Dampier sprinted in for a touchdown one play later to seal the comeback victory.

Houston twice drove inside the Utah 10 before halftime and came away with only three points.

Thomas took a short pass 56 yards on the Cougars' second drive to get Houston into the red zone. The Cougars drove to the Utah 3 but came away empty when James Chenault Jr. broke up Weigman's fourth-down pass into the end zone.

Utah drove to the Houston 27 after getting the fourth-down stop, aided by runs of 22 yards and 20 yards from Dampier. But Kentrell Webb picked off a pass from Dampier on the goal line to end the drive.

A 33-yard scramble by Weigman to the Utah 7 on Houston's ensuing drive helped set up a 24-yard field goal from Jonathan Dimas with 3:44 left before halftime.

The Utes were shut out in the first half for the first time since a 13-7 loss to TCU in 2024.

--Field Level Media

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