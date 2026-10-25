Giants beat Texans in OT on Devin Singletary's walk-off TD

Devin Singletary ran for a 30-yard touchdown in overtime to defeat his former team and propel the Giants to a 27-21 victory over the Texans in Houston on Sunday afternoon.

Kayvon Thibodeaux dropped an interception on second down and the first overtime possession for the Texans resulted in a punt. With the game in next-score-wins circumstances, quarterback J.J. McCarthy flipped a quick completion to Malik Nabers in the left flat for nine yards and Skattebo zipped 42 yards to the Houston 30.

With the Giants looking to center the ball for the potential game-winning field goal, McCarthy handed the ball to Singletary on a draw play and he broke free for the touchdown.

McCarthy won his debut start with the Giants and his fifth consecutive game. He completed 20 of 28 passes for 252 yards.

Skattebo had 17 carries for 124 yards, Singletary ran five times for 41 yards and Nabers had seven receptions for 111 yards for the Giants.

Not long after limping to the medical tent with what appeared to be a significant left leg injury, Texans running back Woody Marks carried Houston down the field to set up the game-tying score. Marks had a 15-yard catch and seven-yard run to move the Texans to the Giants' 15 at the two-minute warning.

The Texans ran wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson on consecutive plays in the red zone and on 3rd-and-3 at the Giants' 3, C.J. Stroud scrambled on a sprint out to his right and hit Hutchinson for a touchdown to tie it at 21 with 52 seconds remaining.

McCarthy was sacked for the third time in the game on 3rd-and-10 with six minutes left to give Houston the ball back, trailing 21-14.

Jameis Winston made multiple integral cameo appearances, primarily in short-yardage situations. He plunged for the 1-yard run in the third that added to New York's lead, 14-6, and converted multiple critical first downs.

Marks had 19 carries for 66 yards. Stroud threw two touchdown passes and completed 17 of 28 passes for 153 yards. Tight end Dalton Schultz had five catches for 45 yards.

With the game tied 14-all and the Giants facing 4th-and-1 at the Houston 33, Winston blasted ahead for two yards on the 10th play of the 14-play, 80-yard drive New York used to take the lead. Cam Skattebo rumbled 16 yards to score with 8:55 left. He broke a tackle at the 13, spun into more contact at the 10 but broke another tackle, then used his left arm to shove Texans safety Calen Bullock backward twice as he crossed the goal line.

Stroud connected with Marvin Harrison Jr. on a rapid release laser to the center of the end zone to tie it up at 14 in the third quarter. Harrison Jr. aligned in the right slot and settled quickly in the middle of the field for the 6-yard score, his only reception of the game, with 34 seconds left in the third.

Houston was back on its heels dealing with a hyper-aggressive game plan from the Giants in the first half. The Texans managed only a pair of field goals from Ka'imi Fairbairn -- 58 yards in the first quarter and 57 in the second -- before the Harrison score.

McCarthy completed six of his first seven passes for 106 yards, featuring a 42-yard deep ball to Nabers down the right sideline to set up Tyrone Tracy's third touchdown of the season. He powered in from two yards out and the Giants jumped ahead 7-3.

Tracy left the game with a hamstring injury with 5:20 remaining in the second quarter. He grabbed the back of his left leg after gaining a first down and limped to the sideline. Tracy had six carries for 15 yards.