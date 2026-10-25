Matthew Stafford, Rams end losing skid by prolonging Raiders' slide

Matthew Stafford threw for three touchdowns Sunday and the visiting Los Angeles Rams built a 28-3 second quarter lead to cruise to a 35-21 win over the slumping Las Vegas Raiders.

Stafford completed 23 of 29 passes for 195 yards and an interception as Los Angeles (3-4) snapped a two-game losing streak. Blake Corum added 93 yards and a score on 17 rushes as the Rams finished with 386 total yards.

Kirk Cousins hit 26 of 44 throws for 295 yards and two touchdowns, but it wasn't enough as Las Vegas (3-4) dropped its fourth straight game. The Raiders managed just 48 yards on 17 carries and abandoned the run for most of the second half.

Las Vegas did at least make the game competitive with two quick scores in the first 1:48 of the fourth quarter. Cousins hit Tre Tucker for a 37-yard touchdown to start the quarter and, after Stafford tossed a tipped-ball interception to Nakobe Dean, found Ashton Jeanty on a wheel route for a 15-yard score.

However, Los Angeles sealed the outcome with a 70-yard drive that chewed up 6:38. Corum covered the last four yards to make it 35-18 with 6:34 remaining. Matt Gay kicked a 36-yard field goal at the 4:11 mark, but the Rams ran out the clock with their running game.

Stafford started the scoring with 6:25 left in the first quarter on the first of two touchdown passes to tight end Davis Allen, a 3-yarder. Gay connected on a 30-yard field goal with 51 seconds remaining to cut the deficit to 7-3.

Los Angeles broke it open with three touchdowns in less than nine minutes of the second quarter. Stafford found Allen for a 5-yard scoring strike at the 10:01 mark, followed by an 11-yard touchdown to Puka Nacua. Kyren Williams tacked on a 17-yard run with 1:19 on the clock.

Gay booted a 27-yarder as time expired to make it 28-6 at halftime.

Williams wound up with 99 yards on 16 attempts.